Firecrackers hurt 91, blow fingers off 2 minors, says DOH

Department of Health | INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — At least 91 persons suffered firework-related injuries so far with two minors getting amputated from December 21 to December 27, 2025 according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Personnel collected data from 62 sentinel hospitals from December 21 to December 27, 4 a.m., said Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo, the department’s spokesperson. The DOH montinor sentinel hospitals for data from specific sites or locations.

The cases, he noted, were 34% lower than the 137 cases reported during the same period last year. He added that the National Capital Region registered the most number of injuries at 40, followed by Ilocos Region at 10, and Western Visayas at eight.

READ: DOH: 2 deaths, 263 injuries in road crashes from Dec. 21 to 26

Domingo said that the two minors had their two fingers amputated in separate incidents caused by five-star and whistle-bomb crackers. While the age of the amputees was not specified, Domingo said that most of the victims were males aged 10-14.

‘Leave fireworks to professionals’

“Legal or illegal, the advice of the DOH is that young people should not handle fireworks. It is better to have a community fireworks display or a synchronized viewing where only professionals light the fireworks, and we simply watch instead of lighting them ourselves,” Domingo reminded the public.

The DOH recorded a total of 844 firework-related injuries from December 21, 2024 to January 6, 2025. It noted that most of the victims used “kuwitis” or rocket firecracker.

READ: Cebu City regulates firecracker sale, use over holiday season

Banned firecrackers, pyrotechnics

The Philippine National Police earlier reminded the public of the following prohibited types of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices (FCPD):

Overweight: firecrackers with more than ⅓ teaspoon or more than 0.2 gram of net explosive content

Oversized: like super lolo, giant whistle bomb, atomic big triangule, etc.

Mixture of sulfur and/or phosphorus with that of chlorates

Classes 1, 2, and 3: suitable for the general public, but Class 4 shall only be sold to licensed pyrotechnicians and/or fireworks display operators



List of prohibited firecrackers not allowed to be used anywhere in the country:

Watusi

Lolo Thunder

Pop pop

Atomic Triangle

Pla-pla

Mother rockets

Piccolo

Goodbye Philippines

Five Star

Goodbye Dilemma

Giant Bawang

Goodbye Napoles

Giant Whistle Bomb

Coke-in-Can

Atomic Bomb

Bin Laden

Large-size Judas Belt

Pillbox

Super Lolo

Kabasi

Goodbye Bading

Super Yolanda

Boga

Kwiton

Hello Columbia

Tuna

GPH Nuclear

Special

Goodbye Chismosa

King Kong

Dart Bomb

All overweight and oversized FCPD

All imported finished products

Other unlabeled locally made FCPD products

Other types of firecrackers with other brands/names equivalent to those that are prohibited

Other unlabeled locally made FCPD products

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