3 Revillas in Congress seek end to system loss charges

A transmission tower of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines | Photo courtesy of NGCP Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — System loss charges are unfair, said Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, so she has asked her colleagues in the House of Representatives to support a measure that would stop power utilities from passing them to consumers.

House Bill (HB) No. 6976, which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 7832 or the Anti-electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994, was filed by Mercado-Revilla along with Agimat party-list Rep. Bryan Revilla and Cavite Rep. Ramon Jolo Revilla III, she said said on Saturday.

Natural means or the discrepancy in the delivered electricity against the actual electricity obtained by the customers, by unforced circumstances like installation of ‘jumper’ connections and electric pilferage lead to system loss.

READ: ERC chief says system loss cap being monitored; More Power claims compliance

‘Unjust collection’

According to Mercado-Revilla, collecting from consumers electricity that they never consumed is unjust, and was never the law’s intention.

“For decades, Filipino households have been paying for electricity they never consumed and losses they did not cause. This practice is not only unfair, but it is also fundamentally unjustified,” Mercado-Revilla said.

“The law never intended system loss to be a permanent burden. Yet year after year, families are left with higher power bills while inefficiencies persist,” she added.

Exemption for rural cooperatives

If the bill is enacted, private electric utilities will be prohibited “from charging or passing on their system losses to their consumers,” with the exception of rural electric cooperatives, who can make these charges at a maximum cap of five percent.

“Rural Electric Cooperatives are hereby allowed to pass-on to the consumers systems losses, limited only to design fault and technical loss as defined by the Energy Regulatory Board (ERC), which in no case shall be more than five percent (5%),” Section 2 of HB No. 6976 stated.

READ: Party-list wants to suspend VAT on power bills of low-consumption households

“A systems loss charge shall be determined annually based on the previous year’s costs and revenues of the distribution utilities, which shall be verified by the ERC to ensure that only legitimate costs are borne by the consumers,” it added.

VAT exemptions

Aside from barring the collection of system loss charges, the bill also proposes the exemption of value added tax (VAT) imposition on such charges imposed by rural electric cooperatives.

“The imposition of system loss in the consumer’s bill, although forming part of a rural cooperatives operating expenses, shall not be made subject to twelve percent (12%) Value-Added Tax (VAT) as provided in Section 108 of Republic Act No. 9337,” it noted.

Mercado-Revilla said collecting the VAT on system loss charges is putting a “double burden” on consumers who are forced to pay both for unconsumed electricity and the tax imposed on it.

“Every month that this bill is delayed means millions of consumers continue paying for losses they did not create. This is a consumer protection reform whose time has long come, and Congress must act with urgency,” she noted.

Demand for cheaper electricity

System loss has been an issue raised by different organizations calling for cheaper electric costs. In September 2020, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) assured electric customers in Iloilo that an electric company in the area adheres to the maximum allowed system loss for a distribution utility.

ERC’s clarification came after allegations were raised that their actual system loss or loss of electricity delivered by utility companies to households and customers was at 7.1 percent, when the regulating body only allows a maximum limit of 6.5 percent.

Former ERC Chair Agnes Devandaera said that they are monitoring electric companies from time-to-time to ensure that distribution utilities are adhering to their standards.

Former Sagip party-list Reps. Caroline Tanchay and Rodante Marcoleta — who is now a Senator — have also filed a bill during the 19th Congress, which seeks to reduce the cap for system loss from 9.5 percent to just one percent.

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