Carla Abellana marries non-showbiz partner in private ceremony

Carla Abellana and Dr. Reginald Santos during their wedding day. | Image: Instagram/@reagreyes

Carla Abellana and Dr. Reginald Santos tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and loved ones, weeks after the actress announced their engagement.

The couple said “I do” at a private ceremony at an undisclosed location on Saturday, Dec. 27, as revealed by Abellana’s mother on her Instagram account. GMA News also confirmed the actress’s wedding in an exclusive report.

Abellana looked radiant in a sophisticated wedding gown with a square neckline and a lace veil, while her non-showbiz partner, looked handsome in a cream-colored tuxedo with a black bowtie.

READ: Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana divorce na: It was not a perfect relationship, but we both know how much we loved each other

“Reg & Carla,” the post read.

While Abellana has firmly kept her lips sealed on the details of her special day, the actress caught the attention of netizens after sharing glimpses of her bridal shower at a dermatology clinic in Parañaque.

READ: Tom Rodriguez mibalik sa showbiz human sa duha ka tuig nga pahuway

Less is known about Santos, although reports state that he was once the first boyfriend of Abellana. Their relationship ended in a breakup, although sparks flew when they crossed paths again.

The “Shake, Rattle & Roll Evil Origins” star confirmed that she is in a relationship with Santos last August.

Abellana was previously married to Tom Rodriguez in October 2021, although their marriage only lasted a few months. The ex-couple was able to file for divorce in March 2022 due to Rodriguez being an American citizen. It was eventually finalized in June of the same year.

The Philippine court recognized Abellana and Rodriguez’s divorce in June 2024.

Over a year after their divorce was recognized, the “UnMarry” star said he is happy for his ex-wife while confirming that he is married to a non-showbiz partner.