LOOK: Kris Aquino spends Christmas in bed with doctor, Bimby

Kris Aquino (right) with her doctor Geraldine Zamora and son Bimby. | Image: Instagram/@ging.md

Kris Aquino had a quiet celebration of Christmas, spending it cozy in her bed in the company of her son Bimby and her doctor Geraldine Zamora.

Zamora shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, Dec. 25, moments from when she visited the Queen of All Media at her home.

In the photo, Kris is lying on the bed with a plate full of fruits resting on her lap. She was all smiles while Zamora and Bimby were sitting on the chairs beside her bed.

READ: Kris Aquino gibiyaan, gibuwagan sa uyab nga doktor: ‘He did not love me’

“Give love love love on Christmas day!” the doctor captioned her post.

Zamora’s post delighted fans who miss the actress-TV host, who has not been on social media since her latest post shared back in November.

At the time, Kris, who has been battling several autoimmune diseases, disclosed that her attempt at a new medicine was unsuccessful. She also lamented then how she was suffering from “awful” bone pain due to the cold weather.

But prior to her health update, Kris was able to do some outdoor activities such as attending fashion designer Michael Leyva’s birthday lunch and visiting former Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap.