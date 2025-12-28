Cebu City pushes public awareness on waste segregation

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Before fully implementing its waste segregation policy, Cebu City will first strengthen its public information drive to ensure residents understand proper waste management practices.

Mayor Nestor Archival proposed a citywide information drive from January 1 to 15, 2026, with a special focus on public schools.

“We will really push for information dissemination, even going on radio as part of our drive,” Archival said during a meeting with the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) on Friday, December 26.

READ: Cebu City to enforce “No segregation, No collection” policy in 2026

Assigned personnel will conduct information sessions, while the SWMB will coordinate with the Barangay Councilors League of the Philippines, represented by Barangay Luz Captain Nida Cabrera, and ABC President Franklyn Ong.

Following the education phase, Archival proposed that enforcement of the policy run from January 16 to 30, 2026.

READ: Cebu City to educate residents ahead of waste segregation implementation

Public schools as starting point

Archival also directed the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO), along with two members of the Management Improvement Program, to visit all 115 city schools from January 5 to 10, 2026.

The teams will conduct orientations on waste segregation and assess compliance, while the mayor plans to meet school heads next month to formally present the program.

READ: CEBU CITY: The garbage ordinances

“Schools have a very big impact. If we properly educate the children, they can even correct their parents at home,” Archival said.

The mayor also stressed the need to deploy garbage trucks to collect waste specifically from educational institutions.

READ: Floating barriers installed in Cebu City rivers to fight plastic waste

Ensuring compliance

To ensure compliance, Archival directed Barangay Enforcement Officers to apprehend violators, issue citation tickets as warnings, and submit regular reports on enforcement activities in their assigned barangays.

The mayor previously suggested to begin the policy’s implementation from January 16 to 30, 2026, during which violators will only be issued warning citations, with no apprehensions or fines.

READ: Cebu City eyes stricter penalties for waste violators under new ordinance

Imposition of penalties for improper garbage separation will take effect starting February 1, 2026, according to his initial proposal.

Meanwhile, SWMB member Emma Ramas emphasized the importance of barangay-level involvement and cooperation to implement the policy successfully.

“We prepared detailed guidelines to be disseminated to the barangays, including the different waste categories we need to ensure. We engaged our stakeholders—barangay officials, barangay leaders, recyclers, and partners—for this particular endeavor,” Ramas said.

‘No segregtion, no collection’

According to the Cebu City Public Information Office, Archival has formally announced the enforcement of the Waste Segregation Program to all barangay councilors in the city.

The program, based on Cebu City Ordinance No. 2031, directs city and barangay garbage collectors to turn down unsegregated waste.

The ordinance mandates homes and establishments to sort garbage into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, recyclable, hazardous, and bulky categories.

Several administrations have attempted to enforce the policy since its introduction in 2004. However, poor waste management and low compliance with segregation rules persisted across the city.

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