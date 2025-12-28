Rain showers expected on Sunday due to ‘amihan’, easterlies

Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines – Rain showers due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” will prevail in Luzon on Sunday, according to the state weather bureau.

In its 5 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with light rains are expected in Batanes and Cagayan, and isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The easterlies, meantime, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

READ: 2 to 8 tropical cyclones may enter PAR in early 2026 — Pagasa

Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, Pagasa warned.

There are no low-pressure areas (LPA) and tropical cyclone formations being monitored by Pagasa as 2025 comes to a close.

Pagasa, however, is anticipating an LPA to form inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in the first week of 2026.

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