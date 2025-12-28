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Gloria Diaz faces backlash over lavish Christmas meal

By: December 28, 2025
Gloria Diaz faces backlash over lavish Christmas meal
Gloria Diaz. | Photo: Instagram/@gloria.diaz69, @isabelledaza

Gloria Diaz drew flak after she showed off a lavish Christmas meal, which many said contradicted her earlier statement that a ₱500 budget is enough for a Filipino family’s “noche buena” (Christmas Eve dinner).

On Friday, Dec. 26, Diaz uploaded an Instagram Reel enjoying freshly cooked soft-shell crab. The former Miss Universe wrote in the caption, “Eating soft shell crabs is a privilege. But our crabs in the Philippines are just as amazing!” 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gloria Diaz (@gloria.diaz69)

Netizens then flooded the comments section with criticism. One netizen wrote: “This is so insensitive, the audacity to say 500 pesos is enough for Filipino people’s Noche Buena and defend your friend, invalidating the people, gaslighting them, and showcasing this – not very Miss Universe of you.” 

READ: Cebuano food historian on P500 Noche Buena: ‘Insult to Filipino taste’

Another commenter said: “Matapos mong ipaglaban ang ₱500 Noche Buena, magpapakita ka ng ganitong post haha. Minaliit mo masyado ang mamamayang Pilipino, Gloria.” (After defending the ₱500 Noche Buena, you show a post like this. You really belittled the Filipino people, Gloria.) 

“This is the Ms. Universe 1969, eating foie gras, supporting gavage. She also claimed that a ₱500 Noche Buena is sufficient for Filipinos, but it seems like she’s not able to walk the talk,” added another netizen.

Diaz’s daughter Isabelle Daza also posted a short clip that showed their family delighting over dishes such as soft-shell crab and foie gras on Christmas Day. 

In the short video, Diaz was seen eating the foie gras served during their gathering. “Mom to Ava: ‘You want more foie gras? Di ka na nahiya,’” read her caption. (Mom to Ava, ‘You want more foie gras? Have you no shame?) 

Foie gras is considered a luxury delicacy made from the enlarged liver of a goose or duck. 

Photo: Instagram/@isabelledaza

The renewed criticism came after Diaz said that ₱500 is enough for a family’s holiday feast to defend her friend, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, who proposed the budget.

The former beauty queen claimed that with ₱500, Filipino families can “have corned beef, fruit salad, pineapple juice with ice, and pancit,” a remark that raised netizens’ eyebrows. 

As of this writing, Diaz has yet to address the renewed backlash. 

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TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Christmas meal, Gloria Diaz
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