16 rescued in Cebu City amid anti-mendicancy campaign

| CDN file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Cebu City government recently rescued 16 individuals as it enforced the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance, following a coordination meeting to strengthen action against street begging.

Among those rescued, eight were recorded at the Mabolo Police Station, two at the Parian Police Station, and six at the Labangon Police Station.

Several cases involved children used in begging and who were immediately turned over to the Department of Social Welfare Services. Meanwhile, the adults were released and returned to their communities.

READ: Syndicate using children, street beggars in Cebu — Archival

City officials said that individuals involved will not face formal charges at this time.

Reinforcing anti-mendicancy efforts

City Ordinance No. 1631, enacted in 1996, prohibits the act of giving or begging for alms on the streets. Both almsgivers and receivers face a P1,000 fine or four hours of community service as a penalty.

READ: Cebu City opens SRP facility as temporary shelter for street dwellers

To ensure the firm implementation of the ordinance, the city government held a coordination meeting with representatives from the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office (CCAMO) and the Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC) last December 23.

Along with John Lumayag of CCAMO and Jeanette Cortes of OMAICC, discussions focused on unified operations, culturally sensitive approaches, and strict enforcement.

READ: Cebu City to penalize begging, almsgiving

Despite the strengthened measures, those recently rescued were released, while minors were taken into custody to ensure their proper care and protection.

“The individuals apprehended have been released and will not have cases filed against them, as the Mayor has given them a chance. They will simply be returned to their places of origin,” said the CCAMO head, as shared by the Cebu City Public Information Office.

READ: DSWD-7 backs Cebu City’s ‘stop mendicancy’ campaign

Moreover, authorities stressed that roads and sidewalks are for public use and safe passage, not for sleeping or residence.

Daily clearing operations will also remain to ensure sidewalks remain safe and orderly for pedestrians.

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