DOH: Mental health crisis calls surged over Christmas week

Holiday blues persist as the National Center for Mental Health records 451 mental health-related cases from December 21 to 26, 2025. | Inquirer.net File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Anxiety and depression are among the top concerns noted through the national mental health crisis hotline during Christmas week, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

The National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) hotline received 65 calls within the past week. Most calls came before Christmas Eve, primarily from individuals aged 18 to 30.

Aside from anxiety and depression, the next most common reason for calls to the crisis hotline was relationship or love life issues, followed by family problems, according to the DOH.

The NCMH has logged a total of 451 mental health-related cases from December 21 to 26, 2025.

READ: Holiday blues: Family conflict, loneliness among top reasons — DOH

Mental health hotline

To ensure accessible mental health care, Dr. Rodney Boncajes of the NCMH assured that crisis hotlines are in operation across the country.

“Meron tayong ibang cirsis hotlines established sa ibang advanced comprehensive [Speciality] centers. Although very limited pa ang kanilang services, meron na silang na po-provide na mga tulong,” Boncajes shared in a radio program on Saturday, December 27.

(“We have other crisis hotlines established at various advanced comprehensive specialty centers. Although their services are still very limited, they have already been able to provide some assistance.”)

READ: DOH: Be sensitive, as holidays not a happy time for everyone

He noted that mental health care services are available at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, and Zamboanga City Medical Center.

Boncajes added that the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu offers the “Tawag Paglaum,” a 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide helpline.

Meanwhile, the NCMH hotline remains open for immediate psychological first aid and free mental health consultation amid crisis.

It can be reached through its landline (1553) or mobile version (0919-057-1553 or 0917-899-8727).

READ: DOH warning: Holiday-related heart attacks, strokes on the rise

Holiday blues

The DOH previously noted that the holiday season can trigger a mental health crisis due increased emotional strain, with many experiencing heightened sadness, loneliness, or grief even amid celebrations.

Health experts explained that “holiday blues” may affect people of all ages and are often caused by a combination of different factors.

Common stressors include year-end work, heavy traffic, higher spending, and family conflicts that may heighten during the holidays.

READ: Five-day ‘mental health leave’ for gov’t workers approved

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP