CPP marks 57th anniversary amid government claims of decline

Photo from Philippine Revolution Web Central

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) marked its 57th founding anniversary on December 26, prompting competing statements from the party and the government over its relevance and role in Philippine society.

Both sides dispute claims of relevance, mass support, and conditions on the ground.

NTF-Elcac labels CPP a ‘sunken organization’

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) said the CPP is “plagued with a question of existential relevance.”

The task force added that after “more than half a century of armed struggle,” the communist party has become “a sunken organization that vainly clings to an outdated ideology, sustained by deception, coercion, and the continued sacrifice of lives that no longer believe in its cause.”

The NTF-Elcac said communities once affected by armed conflict “have made a decisive choice” to reject the New People’s Army (NPA), the armed wing of the CPP. It cited roads, restored livelihoods, and basic services as proof that “peace and development, not armed violence, have proven to be the real instruments of change.”

The task force described the NPA as “fragmented and depleted.” Their remaining units are “isolated, undersupplied, and increasingly reduced to acts of extortion, intimidation, and punitive violence against civilians,” according to the NTF-Elcac.

It said the CPP has shifted to urban-based operations, targeting universities and urban poor communities for “ideological grooming.” It also claim that the party relies on legal organizations to “maintain relevance, weaponize narratives, and squeeze out financing opportunities.”

NTF-Elcac highlighted former cadres, NPA fighters, and community organizers who returned to civilian life. These individuals, the task force said, have “pierced the carefully curated myths of discipline, justice, and moral superiority” of the CPP.

The statement emphasized government programs like the Barangay Development Program and the National Action Plan for Unity, Peace and Development (NAP-UPD). These projects focus on “governance reforms, social services, infrastructure, reintegration, and amnesty for those who genuinely choose peace.”

CPP challenges government claims

CDN Digital requested the CPP’s response via email on December 26.

Spokesperson Marco Valbuena replied on December 27 that the NTF-Elcac statement “belittled the CPP and NPA as being reduced to a ‘sunken organization’ and ‘a band of isolated bandits,’ yet they devoted more than a thousand words on the occasion of the Party’s 57th anniversary.”

Valbuena said the continued existence of NTF-Elcac “is the clearest proof of its failure.”

He criticized what he called the task force’s request for “more than P8 billion in their infrastructure kitty,” despite calls from churches, human rights groups, youth organizations, and media to abolish it.

Catholic groups recently criticized the task force, saying it could function as a reward for supporting government counterinsurgency efforts.

READ: Catholic groups question NTF-Elcac P8-B budget allocation

NTF-ELCAC denied this and stated that regular government agencies manage the funds and utilize them to enhance basic services in conflict-affected barangays.

The spokesperson disputed claims of improved living conditions, citing “widespread joblessness, landlessness, high cost of living, low wages, and lack of basic social services.”

He also challenged the claim that communities no longer welcome the NPA. He pointed to continued army operations, “brutal suppression campaigns against the peasant masses,” and plans to enlist 50,000 to 80,000 paramilitary forces under the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU).

READ: NTF-Elcac denies P8.08-B barangay funds are ‘reward for peace’

The CAFGU is a government auxiliary militia that helps the military in counterinsurgency operations.

CPP highlights social and economic crisis

Valbuena emphasized the CPP’s Central Committee statement, which he said addresses most points raised by NTF-ELCAC. The committee acts as its highest decision-making organ that sets strategy and oversees its movement.

According to Valbuena, the statement says the Philippines faces crisis due to the Marcos regime’s doings:

Corruption and theft of public funds

Partnership with foreign companies in resource plunder and environmental harm

Collusion with the US and surrender of national sovereignty

Oppression through rising prices, low wages, land grabbing, unemployment, economic dispossession, and climate disasters.

He added the party has “preserved itself but has steadily regained ground after setbacks” and is ready to “make bigger strides in leading the people’s revolutionary struggles in the coming years.”

Founded on December 26, 1968, by Jose Maria Sison, the CPP is a far-left, Marxist-Leninist-Maoist group. It seeks to overthrow the government through armed struggle, mainly via the NPA, following a strategy of protracted people’s war.

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