‘Duaw Niño’: Pilgrimage marks start of pre-Fiesta Señor celebration
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The pilgrim image of the Señor Santo Niño visited the mountain barangays and far-flung areas of Cebu City from December 27 to 28, 2025, marking the start of the pre-Fiesta Señor activities in the province.
On Saturday, December 27, the image of the Holy Child visited the parishes of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Barangay Sudlon, the Birhen sa Guadalupe sa Sugbo in Brgy. Babag II, and San Pedro Calungsod in Brgy. Pulangbato.
READ: Sinulog 2026 full schedule of activities announced in Cebu
Devotees from Brgy. Lusaran welcomed the image with the traditional Sinulog dance as the pilgrimage reached the San Vicente Ferrer Chapel on Monday morning, December 28.
According to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, the pilgrim image is also set to visit the Santo Niño Parish in Brgy. Guba.
READ: Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery
Pre-Fiesta Señor activities
After the visits to the mountain barangays, the pilgrimage will resume next year from January 3 to 7, 2026, in penitentiary centers and hospitals across Cebu.
Two images of the Holy Child are scheduled to visit the following places, as announced by the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu social media page:
January 3, 2026
- Cebu South Medical Center
- Talisay City Jail
- AMOSUP Seamen’s Hospital, Mandaue City
- The Hospital at Maayo, Mandaue City
- Mandaue City Jail
- Lapu-Lapu City Jail
- Lapu-Lapu City Hospital
READ: Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City
January 4, 2026
- Saint Anthony Mother and Child Hospital
- Cebu City Medical Center
- Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center
- Chong Hua Hospital, Mandaue City
- University of Cebu Medical Center, Mandaue City
- Cebu City Jail Female Dorm
January 5, 2026
- Southwestern University Medical Center
- Chong Hua Hospital Main
- Cebu City Jail Male Dorm
- Perpetual Succour Hospital of Cebu, Inc.
January 6, 2026
- St. Vincent General Hospital
- Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital
- Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish – Redemptorist Church
Jaunary 7, 2026
- Cebu Velez General Hospital
READ: Fiesta Señor 2026: What devotees should and shouldn’t do
The images will make their way back to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu after the pilgrimage.
The pre-Fiesta Señor consists of religious observances and preparatory events held in the days leading up to Cebu’s main Fiesta Señor celebration every January.
READ: Devotion fuels Cebu’s Sinulog
CDN Digital Sinulog 2026 coverage is Co-presented by:
- Contempo Property Holdings Inc.
- BingoPlus
- City Di Mare – (CDM) proudly celebrates Sinulog 2026 with Cebuanos!
- Filipino Homes
- DMCI Homes
- Primary Homes Inc.
- Winzir
Also Supported By:
Powered by:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.