‘Duaw Niño’: Pilgrimage marks start of pre-Fiesta Señor celebration

The image of the Señor Santo Niño visits the mountain barangays of Cebu City. | Photo courtesy of Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The pilgrim image of the Señor Santo Niño visited the mountain barangays and far-flung areas of Cebu City from December 27 to 28, 2025, marking the start of the pre-Fiesta Señor activities in the province.

On Saturday, December 27, the image of the Holy Child visited the parishes of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Barangay Sudlon, the Birhen sa Guadalupe sa Sugbo in Brgy. Babag II, and San Pedro Calungsod in Brgy. Pulangbato.

READ: Sinulog 2026 full schedule of activities announced in Cebu

Devotees from Brgy. Lusaran welcomed the image with the traditional Sinulog dance as the pilgrimage reached the San Vicente Ferrer Chapel on Monday morning, December 28.

According to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, the pilgrim image is also set to visit the Santo Niño Parish in Brgy. Guba.

READ: Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery

Pre-Fiesta Señor activities

After the visits to the mountain barangays, the pilgrimage will resume next year from January 3 to 7, 2026, in penitentiary centers and hospitals across Cebu.

Two images of the Holy Child are scheduled to visit the following places, as announced by the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu social media page:

January 3, 2026

Cebu South Medical Center

Talisay City Jail

AMOSUP Seamen’s Hospital, Mandaue City

The Hospital at Maayo, Mandaue City

Mandaue City Jail

Lapu-Lapu City Jail

Lapu-Lapu City Hospital

READ: Cebu to welcome up to 1,000 pilgrims in Sinulog 2026 Devotee City

January 4, 2026

Saint Anthony Mother and Child Hospital

Cebu City Medical Center

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

Chong Hua Hospital, Mandaue City

University of Cebu Medical Center, Mandaue City

Cebu City Jail Female Dorm

January 5, 2026

Southwestern University Medical Center

Chong Hua Hospital Main

Cebu City Jail Male Dorm

Perpetual Succour Hospital of Cebu, Inc.

January 6, 2026

St. Vincent General Hospital

Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital

Our Mother of Perpetual Help Parish – Redemptorist Church

Jaunary 7, 2026

Cebu Velez General Hospital

READ: Fiesta Señor 2026: What devotees should and shouldn’t do

The images will make their way back to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu after the pilgrimage.

The pre-Fiesta Señor consists of religious observances and preparatory events held in the days leading up to Cebu’s main Fiesta Señor celebration every January.

READ: Devotion fuels Cebu’s Sinulog

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