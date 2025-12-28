Cebu Capitol to roll out digital services

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In a bid to modernize, promote transparency, and provide more efficient governance, the Cebu Provincial Government will be digitalizing all of its transactions soon.

The Provincial Board (PB), during its last session for 2025, passed the Cebu Province Digital Services, which seeks to kickstart the Capitol’s digital transformation.

It was penned by Board Member Malcolm Sanchez of the lone district of Mandaue City, chairman of the committee on Information and Communications Technology.

The newly enacted ordinance will establish a legal framework to guide the provincial government in its goal to digitalize its processes and services.

In other words, the public can soon expect services involving taxation, permits, clearances, certifications, assessments, and other regulatory processes to be processed through digital platforms.

Central to the ordinance is the creation of the Electronic System for Regulatory and Revenue-Related Transactions (e-SRRRT), a unified digital platform that will handle the submission, processing, payment, renewal, and monitoring of applications under provincial jurisdiction.

The system is designed to be user-friendly, technology-neutral, and interoperable with existing national and local platforms, including the Central Business Portal and the Electronic Business One-Stop Shops (eBOSS) of component local government units.

Electronic documents submitted through e-SRRRT will have the same legal effect as their physical counterparts, in accordance with Republic Act No. 8792 or the E-Commerce Act, ensuring that online transactions are fully recognized by law, the province stated.

Online payments

The ordinance also formally adopts the use of online payment systems for the settlement of provincial taxes, fees, and charges.

These payments may be made through electronic fund transfers, QR codes, e-wallets, and online banking platforms. Digital payment providers will be accredited by the Provincial Treasurer’s Office in compliance with regulations set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, while official receipts may be issued electronically.

Data privacy

In terms of data privacy and security, the ordinance also requires strict compliance with Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012, as well as issuances from the National Privacy Commission.

The Capitol will designate a Data Protection Officer to oversee province-wide compliance, supported by Compliance Officers for Privacy assigned to each department and office.

Likewise, the Provincial Information and Communications Technology Office (PICTO), working closely with the Data Protection Officer, will implement a Data Privacy Management Manual that includes safeguards such as data encryption, secure storage systems, and audit trails for all digital transactions.

All digital platforms developed under the ordinance are also required to align with national standards, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s National Government Digital Transformation Architecture, the DICT Cybersecurity Framework, and the Government Cloud-First Policy.

These requirements aim to ensure interoperability, cybersecurity, and efficient data governance across government systems, the Capitol pointed out.

PICTO has been designated as the lead implementing office responsible for managing, maintaining, and continuously improving the province’s digital platforms, while the Cebu Provincial ICT Council will serve as the policy-making and oversight body for Cebu’s digital transformation initiatives.

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