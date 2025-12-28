PCG monitors over 60K passengers in seaports Sunday morning

| File photo / Facebook of Philippine Ports Authority

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 64,342 passengers were recorded at seaports nationwide as of early Sunday morning, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Based on data recorded from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., 35,346 are outbound passengers, while 28,996 are inbound passengers, the PCG said.

The PCG also inspected 231 vessels and 131 motorbancas nationwide.

READ: Holiday road crash injuries climb to 263 — DOH

On Saturday, the PCG recorded 138,370 passengers at peak from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From December 20, 2025, until January 4, 2026, all PCG districts, stations, and substations were placed on heightened alert due to the expected holiday-season passenger surge.

During this period, PCG personnel are coordinating with the Department of Transportation, the Philippine Ports Authority, and the Maritime Industry Authority to ensure safety and security at ports nationwide.

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