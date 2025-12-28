World Bank flags Cebu BRT again, questions completion

The Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT). | CDND photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Bank maintained its “unsatisfactory” rating for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and questioned its completion despite having its first component constructed.

In its latest Implementation Status and Results Report released on December 25, the financial institution warned that major infrastructure components of the BRT are unlikely to be completed within the remaining implementation period.

They cited unresolved right-of-way, resettlement, and institutional issues as the primary reasons.

READ: Cebu BRT: A commuter’s guide

“High risk”

In turn, the World Bank kept the project’s overall risk rating at “high.”

They reported that only Civil Works Package 1 is substantially completed. This excludes the Capitol Station. The package has also been issued a partial taking-over certificate.

However, the bulk of the remaining infrastructure, including busways and stations under Civil Works Packages 2 and 3, “cannot be completed within the remaining period for project implementation,” experts said.

READ: Cebu BRT package 1 now 99% complete

As of Oct. 31, 2025, only 2.38 kilometers of BRT bus lanes have been constructed, covering works under the first civil works package. This is far below the 12.16-kilometer target set for the project’s closing period in September 2026.

Key systems such as the BRT bus depot and intelligent transport systems have yet to be completed.

Aside from road right-of-way issues and pending resettlement activities, they pointed to delays in acquiring critical sites for terminals and the lack of an established institutional framework and operations and maintenance arrangements as major constraints to project completion.

Project outcome indicators also remain at zero, including average daily passenger ridership, greenhouse gas emissions savings, and passenger satisfaction.

READ: Delayed Cebu BRT costs taxpayers P8M in bank fees — COA

All of these reflect the fact that the BRT system has yet to become operational, the report showed.

The bank’s risk assessment flagged high institutional capacity risks for implementation and sustainability. It also mentioned substantial risks related to fiduciary management, environmental and social safeguards, and stakeholder engagement.

$100-M worth of undisbursed loans

The World Bank is the largest international financial body that grants capital funds for big-ticket projects to developing nations. It granted the Philippine government $141 million loan for the Cebu BRT.

Financial data in the report showed that only $40.62 million, or about 35 percent, of the $116-million loan from their International Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been disbursed as of December 2025.

A separate $25-million trust fund linked to the project remains undisbursed.

Cebu BRT completion in question

Despite multiple project restructurings approved between 2021 and 2023, the World Bank said that the remaining actions required to complete the Cebu BRT within the revised closing date of Sept. 30, 2026 are “not feasible” under current conditions.

The Cebu BRT is one of the Philippines’ flagship urban transport projects outside Metro Manila. For a long time, residents envisioned it as a solution to chronic traffic congestion in Cebu City.

Approved in 2014, it aims to improve the overall performance of the urban passenger transport system in Cebu City in terms of service quality, safety, and environmental efficiency.

READ: DOTr to start pilot ops of Cebu BRT in September

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