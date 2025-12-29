Holiday traffic: LTFRB issues reminders for motorists, commuters

BANTAL: Heavy traffic is experienced at past 4 p.m. in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City going to Talamban. (CDN DIGITAL FILE PHOTO])

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As travel increases during the holiday season, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has urged the public to follow safe driving practices and avoid adding to the growing number of road-related incidents toward year-end.

This follows the expected travel surge during the extended holiday break as the Malacañang suspended government work on December 29, 2025, and January 2, 2026, under Memorandum Circular No. 111.

These were declared additional non-working days on top of the holidays on December 30 and 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, to give Filipinos enough time for holiday celebrations.

READ: LIST: Holidays, long weekends as December 2025 ends, January 2026 starts

Reminders for motorists

In a social media post, the LTFRB advised motorists to avoid driving when fatigued or under the influence of alcohol and to remain calm during heavy traffic.

Drivers were also urged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy by checking the BLOWBAGSET essentials, which include the battery, lights, oil, water, brakes, air, gas, self-condition, engine, and tires.

READ: DOH: Don’t drink before driving as holiday road crashes hit over 11,000

Moreover, the agency reminded the public to follow traffic laws and avoid overspeeding, distracted driving, and other risky behaviors.

Motorists and pedestrians were also advised to avoid routes with firecrackers, which may cause accidents.

Reminders for commuters

Meanwhile, travelers are encouraged to plan their trips ahead and leave earlier than usual to reduce congestion at bus terminals, ports, and other transport hubs.

The LTFRB also warned against riding colorum or unauthorized vehicles and encouraged the public to report these to the proper authorities.

Extra care are encouraged for children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities to ensure their safety and well-being during travel.

READ: Holiday road crash injuries climb to 263 — DOH

Holiday road crashes

With more motorists and commuters expected on the road this holiday break, a surge in road crashes has also been observed by the Department of Health (DOH).

From December 21 to 5 a.m. on December 26, 2025, the DOH logged a total of 263 road crash injuries, including two motorcycle-related deaths.

READ: DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

Of the recorded road crashes, 193 involved motorcycles. The agency also said 224 people involved were not wearing safety gear such as helmets or seat belts, while 31 crashes were linked to alcohol use.

Authorities continue to monitor road safety conditions during the holiday period, with agencies urging extra caution to help reduce accidents and protect lives.

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