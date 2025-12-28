‘Iwas PapuToxic’: Groups renew call for firecracker-free New Year

Volunteers and staff of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society and the EcoWaste Coalition on Sunday (Dec. 28, 2025) call on the public to welcome the New Year without firecrackers and fireworks. They warn that loud blasts, flashing lights, and toxic smoke cause fear and harm to animals, especially stray cats and dogs. (PAW photo)

MANILA — As New Year’s Eve nears, the EcoWaste Coalition and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) renewed their calls for a “paputok-free” celebration, warning that firecrackers endanger not animals and humans but the environment in general.

The environmental and animal rights groups marked the “paputok-free” campaign by engaging the public.

They held an “Iwas PapuToxic” activity Sunday at Ayala Malls Vertis North in Quezon City, where pet owners and their animals joined a short parade inside the mall to remind the public of the dangers of loud and toxic celebrations.

READ: Firecrackers hurt 91, blow fingers off 2 minors, says DOH

Trauma in animals caused by firecrackers

Organizers said firecrackers and fireworks can cause severe stress and trauma among pets and stray animals, particularly dogs, which are more sensitive to sound than humans.

PAWS executive director Anna Cabrera said loud explosions during New Year’s Eve often leave animals trembling, hiding, or trying to escape, with some experiencing prolonged distress.

She added that animals kept outdoors are especially at risk, urging pet owners to keep their dogs inside their homes during the festivities to protect them from noise and smoke.

Beyond animal welfare, the groups also raised concerns about the health and environmental impact of widespread fireworks use.

According to EcoWaste Coalition, New Year’s Eve celebrations typically lead to a spike in air pollution due to toxic smoke, fine particles, and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory illnesses, particularly among children, the elderly, and people with existing health conditions.

READ: Public reminded: Firecrackers bad for pets

EcoWaste Coalition national coordinator Aileen Lucero encouraged the public to consider safer, non-toxic ways of welcoming the new year, such as using reusable noisemakers made from household or recycled materials instead of firecrackers.

The groups said celebrating without fireworks can help prevent injuries, reduce waste and air pollution, and spare animals from fear, while still allowing families and communities to welcome 2026 in creative ways.

The “Iwas PapuToxic” campaign has been conducted annually since 2006 and supports the government’s efforts to reduce firecracker-related injuries and pollution during the holiday season. (PR)

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