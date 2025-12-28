PNP seized nearly 80,000 illegal firecrackers amid 2025 holidays

Firecrackers. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) stated that its operatives seized 79,953 illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, amounting to P1.22 million, as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.

In a separate statement, the PNP said that its Ligtas Paskuhan operations arrested a total of 23 individuals nationwide for violations of Republic Act No. 7183, which regulates firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices, as of 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Police Regional Office Ilocos (PRO 1) also destroyed 10,906 illegal firecrackers, pyrotechnic devices, and improvised cannons (“boga” in Filipino) seized in operations across the region during the holiday festivities.

“The confiscated items were first soaked in water provided by the Bureau of Fire Protection before formal destruction, rendering them unusable and preventing accidental explosions,” the PNP explained.

READ: Cebu City regulates firecracker sale, use over holiday season

The PNP also said three individuals were arrested for allegedly selling illegal firecrackers in separate operations Saturday night in Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

In an operation at 7:50 p.m. in Barangay Bonuan Binloc, the first suspect — unnamed by the PNP — “was caught selling illegal firecrackers through an online transaction paid via GCash.”

“Various prohibited firecrackers, including high-powered ‘dark bombs’ and a dynamite-type firecracker, were seized,” it added.

READ: PNP to local execs: Take lead in preventing firecracker-related

Two more suspects — also unidentified — were arrested at 8:20 p.m. in another operation in Barangay Bacayao Norte, Dagupan City.

“The suspects sold bundles of ‘kwitis’ firecrackers to a poseur-buyer, and authorities recovered raw materials and chemicals used in illegal firecracker manufacture,” the PNP explained.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said it arrested a 28-year-old male vendor of allegedly illegal firecrackers in front of Divisoria Mall in Binondo, Manila, on Saturday night.

The suspect was “apprehended in flagrante delicto after selling illegal firecrackers to an undercover operative,” the NCRPO explained.

“Seized during the operation were assorted illegal firecrackers, including multiple boxes and reams of pla-pla, tuna special, kabise special, piccolo/leopard king, 1,000-round firecrackers, and kangkong firecrackers, along with marked buy-bust money,” it added.

The NCRPO did not identify the arrested vendor but noted that he was taken into police custody pending inquest proceedings for violation of RA No. 7183. /mcm

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