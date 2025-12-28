Police probe Christmas stray bullet incident in Consolacion, Cebu

Screengrab from Lindsey Custodia FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An investigation is now ongoing over the Christmas stray bullet incident in Consolacion town, northern Cebu, videos of which went viral on social media.

The Consolacion Municipal Station announced that investigators are working to identify the source of the stray bullet and determine whether it was fired accidentally or deliberately.

In a statement issued on Sunday, December 28, the Consolacion police reported that the bullet in question has been submitted for forensic ballistic examination.

They also requested bullet trajectory analysis to determine the projectile’s flight, elevation, and direction.

“To ensure that all findings are accurate and evidence-based, a thorough investigation, including forensic analysis, is ongoing,” said Police Lt. Col. Eunil Balili Avergonzado, acting chief of police at the Consolacion Municipal Station.

READ: PNP: 1 dead by stray bullet, 47 hurt by firecrackers ahead of New Year

Christmas stray bullet

The incident occurred around 12:26 a.m. on December 25 in Barangay Tayud. A family was having a Christmas celebration when their kitchen window shattered.

Family members were opening presents and filming the moment when the loud bang startled them, according to earlier news reports.

Shards of glass struck the family, with the father sustaining cuts to his eyes.

READ: Stray bullet kills child

Initially, the family thought someone had thrown a rock at the window. However, a closer inspection revealed a spent bullet on the kitchen floor.

In an interview with Cebu-based television station MyTV Cebu, Lindsay Custodio, the mother, described the ordeal as “traumatic.”

The family immediately contacted police, who responded to the scene and began investigating.

A special investigation task unit has also been assigned to handle the case.

Rare, but concerning incident

Stray bullet incidents are rare. But they have raised growing concerns over firearm safety in residential areas, particularly during the holiday season.

Authorities urge residents to stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and rely only on verified updates from law enforcement.

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