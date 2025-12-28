Krystel Go, best actress winner: ‘Persons with disabilities can act’

Krystel Go, best actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2025 sheds tears during her acceptance speech. | MMFF photo

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) took another step toward inclusivity as Krystel Go brought home the Best Actress award for her heart-wrenching performance in “I’m Perfect.”

Go bagged the coveted plum for portraying the character of Jessica in the MMFF 2025 entry on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the festival’s Gabi ng Parangal.

Go is diagnosed with Down Syndrome. But she bested fellow nominees Angelica Panganiban, Nadine Lustre and Bianca de Vera.

READ: Support MMFF 2025 entries, MTRCB urges public

Breakthrough actress

The breakthrough actress burst into tears when her name was announced, and was joined by filmmaker Sigrid Bernardo, actress-producer Sylvia Sanchez, and co-actors on stage, where she gave her acceptance speech.

“Maraming salamat po sa award na ‘to. Hindi po ako makapaniwala na nanalo ako. Mommy, Daddy, para po sa inyo ‘to, Best Actress na po ako,” she said while showing her appreciation for the film’s team.

“Salamat po sa pagkakataong ito para mabigyan kami ng boses at maipakita namin na kaya rin naming umarteng mga persons with Down Syndrome. Higit sa lahat, Lord, tinupad Niyo po ang pangarap ko, naming lahat, na maging artista,” she continued.

(Thank you very much for this award. I can’t believe that I won. Mommy, Daddy, this is for you. I’m now a Best Actress winner. Thank you for the opportunity to give us a voice and to show that people with Down Syndrome can act. Most of all, Lord, you made our dream of becoming an actress come true.)

READ: ‘Manila’s Finest’ stars hope film sparks reflection, action on corruption

Real romance

“I’m Perfect” tells the story of Jiro (Earl Amaba) and Jessica (Go), adults with Down Syndrome, who fall in love and beat all odds to prove that their romance is real. It also stars Sanchez, Joey Marquez, Janice de Belen, Zaijian Jaranilla and Lorna Tolentino.

The Bernardo-helmed film also brought home the awards for Best Picture and Best Ensemble.