CDN YEAR-ENDER: 5 stories that shaped Cebu’s 2025

A collage of stories that shaped Cebu this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebu, 2025 unfolded as a year of reckoning, renewal, and reflection, filled with stories that shaped the province and its people.

Cebu province faced moments that shook its foundations — both literally and figuratively — while undergoing political change, facing hard economic realities, and earning global recognition in unexpected ways.

From the return of the Sinulog Festival to its original home to the arrival of the Michelin Guide, these events defined the challenges and triumphs of the year.

Here are the five biggest stories that shaped Cebu in 2025.

Sinulog returns to its home venue

Abellana National School’s performance for the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Festival 2025 | CDN Digital photo by Josh Almonte

After the COVID‑19 pandemic, the comeback of the country’s “grandest and largest festival” was held in South Road Properties (SRP). The controversial move sparked intense debates and political conflict.

But in January, organizers decided to bring the Sinulog Festival back to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). This included the reinstatement of the original Grand Parade route through downtown and uptown Cebu City.

READ: For better or for worse: The ‘old’ Sinulog is back

The return, which organizers estimated drew about four million people, was widely welcomed.

However, authorities still faced familiar challenges, including traffic congestion, crowd control, and waste management.

The May 2025 elections

Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival attending the oath-taking ceremony of Cebu Governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro last May 22 | CDN Digital by Niña Mae Oliverio

The 2025 national and local elections proved to be a turning point for Cebu’s political landscape. Voters delivered interesting results, which reflected not only priorities but also a growing demand for accountability.

Voter turnout was high — at 90 percent, the highest on record. This turnout signaled strong public engagement amid rising concerns over the cost of living, infrastructure delays, and governance issues.

READ: Election 2025: BOPK dominates Cebu City polls

Several cities and municipalities saw leadership changes. Some incumbents, meanwhile, managed to retain their posts despite strong opposition.

But the most prominent changes occurred at the top positions in the island province’s key local government units — the Capitol and Cebu City.

Perhaps one of the biggest stories is neophyte Pamela Baricuatro winning against political heavyweight Gwendolyn Garcia in what turned out to be among the most shocking losses in Cebu’s political history.

READ: Pam Baricuatro is governor-elect of Cebu

In Cebu City, councilor and environmental engineer Nestor Archival Sr. outpaced candidates from powerful political families to lead City Hall.

Twin disasters: 6.9 earthquake and Typhoon Tino

This is what the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu looked like after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook Cebu, particularly its northern towns, last September 30. | Photo from the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu this year, destroying buildings, prompting mass evacuations, and altering natural topography in several areas.

It was the deadliest quake to hit the province in recent memory. The quake claimed at least 70 lives, many of whom were asleep at the time of the tremor.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

The epicenter was traced to a previously unmapped fault in Bogo City, now named the Bogo Bay Fault Line.

Still recovering and reeling from the quake’s impact, another disaster struck the Cebu Province again.

Barangay Lusaran devastated by Typhoon Tino, with homes swept away by flash floods and landslides, leaving about a hundred families homeless | CDN Digital photo by Marc Cosep

Barely a month later, Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) ravaged central Cebu, triggering massive flash floods that swept away more than 150 lives, with 40 still missing.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

The twin disasters underscored the province’s vulnerability to natural hazards and revitalized calls for stronger disaster preparedness and climate‑adaptive planning.

Flood control scandal: Projects in Cebu faced the ultimate test

Some portions of the riprap in the Butuanon River are either marked by massive cracks or totally destroyed after the passage of Typhoon Tino last November 2, 2025. | CDN Digital photo by Nicolo Nasol

When President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a probe into the effectiveness of flood control systems, it did not come as a surprise that Cebu was also pushed to the national spotlight.

With 441 projects on record, Cebu ranked second in the list of top provinces that received the largest number of flood mitigation structures from the national government.

READ: Tino sparks renewed scrutiny of Cebu’s flood control projects

Yet many structures failed to stem the rising waters during Tino’s onslaught, which only amplified and reinforced anti-corruption calls, crusades, and protests here.

Critics and local officials pointed to gaps in planning and execution. They said that critical elements such as upstream water management and proper sequencing were missing, resulting in ineffective systems that left low‑lying communities vulnerable to devastating floods.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), created by executive order, has inspected sites across Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Liloan, and Compostela, and raised serious concerns about deviations from established master plans and substandard work.

READ: Typhoon Tino leaves over 100 dead; probe into Cebu flood works sought

Michelin Guide arrives in Cebu

The Department of Tourism (DOT) held the MICHELIN Guide Plaque Distribution on Saturday, December 13, for Cebu restaurants included in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide Selection, formally recognizing 18 Cebu-based establishments. | CDN Digital photo by Pia Piquero

In a major boost to Cebu’s culinary scene, the Michelin Guide made its long‑awaited debut in the Philippines this year, spotlighting the province as part of the inaugural Michelin Guide Manila & Environs – Cebu 2026 selection.

Cebu restaurants were recognized alongside Manila’s finest, marking a new era for the country’s food tourism.

A total of 18 Cebu eateries earned Michelin recognition, elevating local cuisine on the global gastronomic map.

Six restaurants received the Bib Gourmand distinction, awarded for high‑quality food at reasonable prices:

CUR8 (Banilad Town Center)

Lasa (Busay)

Abaseria Deli & Cafe (Kasambagan)

Esmen (Pasil)

Pares Batchoy Food House (C. Rodriguez St.)

The Pig & Palm (Cebu Business Park)

READ: DOT hails Cebu’s Michelin honorees, cuisine as tourism drivers

Another 12 Cebu establishments were included in the Michelin Selected 2026 list, recognized for notable dining experiences:

ATO‑AH

COCO

DIP (Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort)

Enye by Chele Gonzalez

House of Lechon

Soba Kamakura

Maya

Lantaw (Compostela)

Pares Pares (N. Escario St.)

Sialo

Socarrat

Cebu’s 2025 was a tapestry of challenge, resilience, and opportunity.

The return of century‑old traditions, a high‑stakes election, devastating calamities, infrastructure controversies, and global recognition through the Michelin Guide all left indelible marks on the province.

These stories shaped not only the island of Cebu but more importantly its people — the Cebuanos.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP