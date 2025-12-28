Myanmar elections staged under junta after 5 years of war

A woman (L) prepares to vote at a polling station during the first phase of Myanmar’s general election in Yangon on December 28, 2025. | AFP photo

YANGON — Voting began Sunday in Myanmar’s heavily restricted polls, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.

ormer civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi remains jailed and her hugely popular party dissolved after soldiers ended a decade-long democratic experiment in February 2021.

Campaigners, Western diplomats and the UN’s rights chief have all condemned the phased month-long vote, citing a ballot stacked with military allies and a stark crackdown on dissent.

READ: Myanmar election to begin December 28 – junta

Projected winner

The pro-military Union Solidarity and Development Party is widely expected to emerge as the largest one. Critics say this would be a rebranding of martial rule.

The Southeast Asian nation of around 50 million is riven by civil war and there will be no voting in rebel-held areas.

In junta-controlled territory, the first of three rounds started at 6:00 am (2330 GMT Saturday), including in constituencies in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay and the capital Naypyidaw.

An AFP journalist saw a polling station open around dawn in Yangon’s Kamayut Township, near Suu Kyi’s vacant home.

READ: Why is Myanmar’s junta pushing for elections?

In downtown Yangon, stations were cordoned off overnight with security staff posted outside, while armed officers guarded traffic intersections.

The run-up has seen none of the feverish public rallies that Suu Kyi once commanded, and the junta has waged a withering pre-vote offensive to claw back territory.

“It is impossible for this election to be free and fair,” said Moe Moe Myint, who has spent the past two months “on the run” from junta air strikes.

‘Military has destroyed us’

“How can we support a junta-run election when this military has destroyed our lives?” she told AFP from a village in the central Mandalay region.

“We are homeless, hiding in jungles, and living between life and death,” said the 40-year-old.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has not responded to AFP requests for interview, but has consistently framed the polls as a path to reconciliation.

Electronic voting

In the northern city of Myitkyina, a 33-year-old man requesting anonymity for security reasons told AFP that “the military are just trying to legalise the power they took by force,” pledging to boycott the poll.

The military ruled Myanmar for most of its post-independence history before a 10-year interlude saw a civilian government take the reins in a burst of optimism and reform.

But after Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party trounced pro-military opponents in 2020 elections, Min Aung Hlaing snatched power in a coup, alleging widespread voter fraud.

Suu Kyi is serving a 27-year sentence for offences ranging from corruption to breaching Covid-19 restrictions, charges rights groups dismiss as politically motivated.

“I don’t think she would consider these elections to be meaningful in any way,” her son Kim Aris said from his home in Britain.

READ: Myanmar election not free or credible – Thai FM

Most parties from the 2020 vote, including Suu Kyi’s, have since been dissolved.

The Asian Network for Free Elections says 90 percent of the seats in the last elections went to organisations that will not appear on Sunday’s ballots.

New electronic voting machines will not allow write-in candidates or spoiled ballots.

‘Repression’

The junta is pursuing prosecutions against more than 200 people for violating draconian legislation forbidding “disruption” of the poll, including protest or criticism.

“These elections are clearly taking place in an environment of violence and repression,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said earlier this week.

The second round of polling will take place in two weeks’ time before the third and final round on January 25, but the junta has conceded elections cannot happen in almost one in five lower house constituencies.

Guerilla response

When the military seized power it put down pro-democracy protests, and many activists quit the cities to fight as guerrillas alongside ethnic minority armies that have long held sway in Myanmar’s fringes.

“There are many ways to make peace in the country, but they haven’t chosen those — they’ve chosen to have an election instead,” said Zaw Tun, an officer in the pro-democracy People’s Defence Force in the northern region of Sagaing.

“We will continue to fight.”

READ: Military takeover to have Myanmar-like consequences, DND warns

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