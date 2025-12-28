Casimero returns to Japan with fifth-round TKO

John Riel Casimero | PQuadro Alas It’s My Boy FB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero marked his return to Japan in emphatic fashion, stopping hometown bet Tom Mizokoshi via fifth-round technical knockout on Saturday, December 27.

More than a year after serving a ban, the former three-division world champion wasted little time reintroducing himself to the Japanese boxing scene. He delivered a dominant performance in Tokoname on the undercard of a Kameda Promotions fight card.

READ: Llover to defend OPBF title in Japan; Casimero back after 1-yr ban

Casimero rebounded from a unanimous decision loss to Kyonosuke Kameda last October in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He improved his professional record to 35 wins including 24 knockouts against five losses and one draw.

Sixth loss for Mizokoshi

Mizokoshi, meanwhile, absorbed the sixth loss of his career, falling to 11 wins with five knockouts and two draws.

From the opening round, Casimero asserted control, mixing power shots to the head and body. Mizokoshi tried to stay competitive, firing back whenever Casimero engaged, but the Filipino’s sharper counters quickly set the tone.

By the third round, Casimero found his rhythm, unloading heavy punches that left Mizokoshi bloodied from the nose. Frustration showed as Mizokoshi began chasing Casimero around the ring, struggling to land cleanly.

Commanding performance

Casimero continued to dictate the pace in the fourth round, calmly picking his shots and using angles to keep Mizokoshi off balance.

The end came in the fifth round when Casimero pressed forward and unleashed a brutal combination. A right hook to the body followed by a left uppercut and another right hand set up a crushing left hook that sent Mizokoshi to the canvas.

With Mizokoshi bleeding heavily and unable to recover, the referee stepped in and halted the bout with two minutes remaining in the round, sealing the technical knockout victory for Casimero.

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