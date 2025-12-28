SEA Games women’s triathlon: PH could’ve swept top 2 spots

Philippine triathletes (from left) Matthew Justine Hermosa, Raven Faith Alcoseba, Andrew Kim Remolino, and Roland Remolino. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran triathlon coach Roland “Andoy” Remolino believes the Philippines could have finished 1-2 in the women’s individual triathlon at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand if not for a bout of food poisoning that sidelined his ace triathlete, Raven Faith Alcoseba.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Remolino looked back on what he still considers one of their most productive SEA Games campaigns, with his athletes hauling three gold medals, four silvers, and one bronze.

READ: Remolino caps Cebu triathletes’ successful SEA Games with silver

The medals were delivered by his son Andrew Kim Remolino, Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa, all hailing from Talisay City.

Downed by bug

Before the illness struck, Alcoseba was in peak form, winning gold in the women’s triathlon relay and securing silver in the mixed relay aquathlon.

However, food poisoning forced her to miss the women’s individual triathlon and opened the door for other competitors.

READ: SEA GAMES: Talisay City triathletes win aquathlon relay medals

Despite the setback, fellow Filipina Kira Ellis still managed to clinch silver.

“Sa nakita nako, daghan kaayo ang naigo sa food poisoning, apil gani mga coaches. Pagpa-check nila, stomach flu daw to,” Remolino said. “Dili lang si Raven ang naigo. Si Kim, si Kira, ug ang mama niya nga si Doray Ellis, nga team manager ug secretary general namo, naapil pod.”

(As I saw it, many were hit by food poisoning, even the coaches. But when they checked, they said [what hit the team members] was stomach flu. Not only was Raven affected. So were Kim, Kira, and the mother of Kira, Doray Ellis, our manager and secretary general.)

Remolino remains convinced the result could have been different.

“Kung wala lang gyud sila naigo sa food poisoning, si Raven ug Kira ang mag-1-2 finish jud. Naa na miy plano, pero wala na-execute kay wala na man si Raven nakalumba,” he added.

(If they had not been struck by food poisoning, Raven and Kira could have finished in first and second places. We had a plan but we could not execute it because Raven was out of competition.)

Successful, incomplete

Despite missing out on the individual golds, Remolino still described the campaign as successful, though he admitted it felt incomplete.

“Successful, pero kuwang pa jud kay dapat ang individual races ma-hold unta namo,” he said. “Nagplano nami karon pa lang unsay angay buhaton labi na kung pareho gihapon ang format nga upat ka adlaw sunod-sunod ang races, sama sa Thailand.”

(Something was lacking because we could have cornered all the individual races. We are planning now what to do next time especially in case of a similar format of four consecutive days of races.)

Pride, preparations

Remolino also expressed his appreciation of his Visayan triathletes for their performances.

“Proud kaayo ko nga atong mga Bisaya nga triathletes naka-gold jud. Naa pa gyud silver ug bronze.”

(I am very proud of our Cebuano athletes who earned golds. And we had silver and bronze, too.)

Andrew Kim Remolino collected a gold medal in the mixed relay, silver medals in the mixed relay aquathlon and men’s individual triathlon, and a bronze in the men’s relay aquathlon.

Hermosa, meanwhile, secured gold in the men’s triathlon relay and silver in the mixed relay aquathlon.

Looking ahead, Remolino said his athletes are set to compete in the National Age Group Triathlon early in 2026, followed by stints in the Asian Beach Games in China and the Asian Games in Japan.

READ: Team Philippines places sixth overall at SEA Games 2025

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