Fajardo poised for top ranking, world title shot in 2026

Miel Fajardo with his team and father | FB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Miel “Silent Assassin” Fajardo’s dream of fighting for a world title is within reach, his current promoter announced on social media.

Viva Promotions, in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 28, announced that Fajardo is poised to secure a world title shot in 2026.

“Following Masamichi Yabuki’s victory yesterday, Filipino knockout artist Miel Fajardo, who has experienced a career resurgence under RCT Boxing Promotions/Viva Promotions this year, is now poised to secure a world title opportunity next year. Viva Team Fajardo! Viva IBF!,” read a Viva Promotions Facebook post.

READ: Domingo, Fajardo clash in ‘Thrilla in Manila II Countdown’ card

Brendan Gibbons, the son of MP Promotions top honcho Sean Gibbons, runs Viva promotions. Viva Promotions currently promotes Fajardo alongside Hong Kong based RCT Boxing Promotions.

Opponent in sight

Fajardo will likely fight the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki. Yabuki successfully defended his title against mandatory challenger and No. 1 contender Felix Alvarado via a 12th round knockout in Tokoname, Japan.

READ: Domingo, Fajardo clash in ‘Thrilla in Manila II Countdown’ card

Next in line is Fajardo, currently ranked No. 4 who would likely climb to the top spot early in 2026. This follows a productive 2025 campaign that snagged him the IBF Pan Pacific flyweight title.

The 25-year-old Fajardo defeated fellow Filipino and Cebu-based Esneth Domingo of ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym via unanimous decision to win the IBF regional title last September in Manila.

Mutual first encounter

A fight against Yabuki would be an interesting clash of knockout artists. Fajardo holds a 13-3-2 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Yabuki has a more experienced record of 19-4 (win-loss) slate with an amazing 18 knockout victories.

If this world title clash happens, this would be a first for both boxers. Fajardo would fight his first Japanese opponent while Yabuki takes on against his first Filipino opponent.

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