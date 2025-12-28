Tepora confident Senoc, WBO youth titlist bound for more glory

Arlando Senoc (left) and his trainer Christopher “Pingping” Tepora | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym prospect Arlando Senoc continues to hold the confidence of his camp. He captured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth flyweight title last December 21 in Naga City, Cebu.

Senoc’s trainer, Christopher “Ping Ping” Tepora, is convinced that his prized ward possesses all the tools needed to eventually become a world champion.

The 22-year-old Padre Burgos, Leyte native claimed the WBO youth crown with a dominant fifth-round knockout of Jeric Noynay. Senoc thereby kept his unblemished record intact at 8–0 with seven knockouts.

READ: ‘Bakbakan Singko sa Naga’: Senoc takes WBO youth crown by KO

Even before the title win, Tepora had already tagged Senoc as the next John Riel Casimero — a boxer he also trained before Casimero went on to become a three-division world champion.

“Sa akong nakita ni Senoc, dako na siyag future sa boxing. Naay saktong kaisog ug kusog. Naa pa lang jud gamayng adjustment sa iyang footwork,” said Tepora.

(As I see it, Senoc has a bright future in boxing. He has ample courage and strength but some adjustments are needed in his footwork.)

Most accomplished

At present, Senoc stands as the most accomplished fighter under the Big Yellow Boxing Gym banner in Mandaue City.

He has achieved an impressive streak since 2024. He won his last five bouts via knockouts or stoppages.

READ: Senoc, PMI boys spice up “Bakbakan Singko sa Naga” boxing card

The lone fight that went the distance came against Kier Torregosa in April 2024. Then Senoc earned a unanimous decision victory in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Hungry for win

“Si Senoc mao na nga boxer nga abentahoso nga dili gyud magpalupig sa ring. Dili gyud magpauna ug igo, mao gyuy manguna og tira sa iyang kontra. Hadlok maunhan mao na akong nakita niya,” Tepora added.

(Senoc is the kind of boxer who does not want to be overcome in the ring. Senoc does not want to take a hit. He takes the fight to his opponent. He is reluctant to be outpaced.)

Tepora expressed confidence that Senoc can be molded into a legitimate world title contender in the near future. Big Yellow Boxing Gym head Seth Tio also shares the vision.

Tio aims to help develop the young Leyteño into a future world champion.

Leyte yesterday, world tomorrow

“Dakog purohan makaduol og world title si Senoc. Mao man gud na ang ganahan sa mga promoters karon. Iyahang style kay makigbinukbokay gyud ug molingaw gyud ang mga audience. Dako kaayog purohan ma-world champion si Senoc tungod sa iyang kusog ug kaisog,” Tepora said.

(There is a great chance for Senoc to achieve a world title. This is what promoters like today. His style is really confrontational, which so entertains the audience. Senoc’s has great chances of being a world champion because of his strength and fearlessness.)

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