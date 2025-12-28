2026 national budget: Senate, Lower House sign bicameral report

The facade of the Philippine Senate building and the plenary session hall of the House of Representatives | INQUIRER.net file photos

MANILA, Philippines — The bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing votes on the 2026 General Appropriations Bill was signed on Sunday by lawmakers from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The event at the Philippine International Convention Center was led by the Senate panel on finance chairperson, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, and his counterpart, House appropriations committee chairman, Rep. Mika Suansing.

“Today marks the culmination of many, many months of hard work. After five months, starting on August 13, when the NEP was formally turned over by the executive to both the House of Representatives and the Senate,” said Suansing.

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“Both houses have worked very, very hard over the past few months to craft a budget that is truly responsive to the needs of the Filipino people.”

‘People-centered budget’

She called the 2026 budget a “people-centered budget” as it was intricately crafted to support the needs of the masses.

“Really, in terms of the process itself, we made sure that the process is transparent and accountable to the Filipino people, and in terms of the content, we really focused on human capital development,” she added in a mix of Filipino and English.

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The proposed 2026 budget amounts to P6.793 trillion, and its overall direction, according to Gatchalian, is human development.

More for education, health, agriculture

He particularly pointed out that the funding for next year had bigger allocations for the education, health, and agriculture sectors.

“We believe that those three sectors are very important in the progress of our country and improving our economy,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

Later, Gatchalian read a manifestation from the Senate panel, signifying their intent to sign the budget bill.

“Guided by our commitment to transparency and previous agreements in plenary, I would like to respectfully clarify that the annex to the report, as an integral part thereof, is the reconciled bill in the form and style of an enrolled bill.,” Gatchalian said.

“Consistent with the past practice in the conference committee reports on GABs, the conferees affix their signature only on the general summary and the amendments to the general and special provisions forming part of the conference committee report,” he added.

Regaining people’s trust

The senator pointed out that the signing of the bicam report was historic as it was the first time in recent history that such a vital document was inked on a weekend following a deliberate bicameral conference committee meeting, which was also opened to the public.

“This is the first time that a bicameral conference committee has been held after Christmas. As far as I know, this may be the first time that the signing and ratification also happened after Christmas, precisely because many adjustments were made to make it more transparent, clearer, and easier for the public to understand how our national budget was crafted,” he said.

“We did this because we want to restore the people’s trust in our government — including the legislature and the executive. We are working together to rebuild the people’s trust, and that begins with a proper and transparent process in crafting our budget,” he added.

Apart from Gatchalian and Suansing, also present during the signing were Sens. Francis Pangilinan, Loren Legarda, and JV Ejercito.

Meanwhile, representing the lower chamber were Reps. Albert Garcia, Jose Alvarez, Javier Benitez, Marcelito Libanan, Allan Ty, and Jurdin Jesus Romualdo.

Up next: Ratification

Following the signing of the bicam report, both chambers of Congress now need to ratify House Bill No. 4058, which contains the 2026 General Appropriations Bill, in their separate plenary sessions on Dec. 29.

Afterwards, the budget will be transmitted to the Palace for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to sign.

Earlier, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said Marcos will not be able to sign the P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026 by the end of December and will instead be able to do so by early January.

Recto did not elaborate on the timeline of the signing of the budget bill, but said it might happen “in the first week of January,” placing it any time from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7.

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