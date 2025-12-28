Korea’s dog meat farms: Nearly 80% shut before 2027 ban

A dog looks out from a cage as police officers block a dog farmer protest demanding the government scrap plans to pass a bill to enforce a ban on the consumption of dog meat on Nov. 30, 2023 in Seoul. | Getty Images

Government data showed Sunday that nearly eight out of 10 dog meat farms in South Korea have shut down, marking a sharp decline that sets the stage for the country’s complete ban on dog meat consumption by 2027.

Around 78 percent of registered dog meat farms — 1,204 out of 1,537 — had ceased operations as of December 21, said the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on December 28. The closures follow the implementation of a special law banning dog meat consumption, which came into effect in August 2024.

The ministry explained that over half of the farms originally scheduled to close in 2026 and 2027 opted to shut down earlier than planned.

READ: South Korea’s parliament passes bill to ban dog meat trade

Rising support for ban

Officials attribute the acceleration in closures to growing public support for the ban, financial incentives for early shutdowns and active encouragement from local governments.

The current pace of closures suggests the government is on course to complete the phaseout of dog meat farming by the law’s full implementation date of February 2027.

“We call on the remaining farms to actively cooperate with the government’s efforts and contribute to Korea’s transformation into an animal welfare–conscious nation,” said a ministry official.

READ: South Korea offers to compensate dog meat farmers ahead of 2027 ban

After dog meat farming

In coordination with local governments, the ministry is offering assistance to farmers shifting to alternative forms of livestock production.

This includes financing for facility upgrades and advisory services. Regulators are also intensifying inspections to deter the resumption of dog farming.

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