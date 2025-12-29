‘Amihan’, shear line to bring rains over parts of Luzon, Visayas

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MANILA – Rains will persist over parts of Luzon and the Visayas on the last Monday of 2025, as the northeast monsoon (amihan), shear line, and easterlies continue to affect the country, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar and Samar will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line, with possible flash floods or landslides during episodes of moderate to at times heavy rainfall.

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Caraga and the rest of Eastern Visayas may also see scattered rains and thunderstorms from the easterlies, which could trigger similar hazards.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains from the northeast monsoon, although no significant impact is expected.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

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Severe thunderstorms may cause localized flooding or landslides.

Moderate to strong northeast winds will prevail over Northern and Central Luzon, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters reaching 1.5 to 3.1 meters.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas will also have moderate to strong east to northeast winds, with seas ranging from moderate to rough at 1.5 to 2.8 meters.

The rest of the country will experience light to moderate east to northeast winds and slight to moderate seas of 0.6 to 2.5 meters. (PNA)

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