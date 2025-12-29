67-car collision leaves 2 dead in Japan

MULTIPLE COLLISION. The scene of a multiple collision accident near the Minakami Interchange on the Kan-Etsu Expressway on Dec. 26, 2025. At least 67 cars were involved in the incident that left two dead. (Photo courtesy of East Nippon Expressway Co.-Niigata)

MAEBASHI, Gunma Prefecture – A multiple collision involving 67 vehicles happened on the Kan-Etsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, leaving two people dead and 26 injured.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the accident occurred near the expressway’s Minakami Interchange in the town of Minakami, Gunma.

READ: US: 2 helicopters collide midair in New Jersey, 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt

The prefecture’s expressway traffic police unit suspects that vehicles skidded as the road surface was frozen.

Of the two who perished, one was identified as Miyuki Wakita, 77, from Chofu, Tokyo, who was in the back seat of a car driven by a member of her family, the unit said. The other was found in the driver’s seat of a truck on Saturday morning.

READ: Holiday road crash injuries climb to 263 — DOH

The area around the scene is on a gentle left curve. In the accident, a large truck collided with a midsize truck that had stopped sideways on the expressway.

Following vehicles crashed into them and rear-ended one another in an area about 300 meters long. A fire then started in one of them, burning a total of 20 vehicles. (Jiji Press)

READ: LTO suspends license of truck driver in fatal Muntinlupa road crash

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP