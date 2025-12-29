67-car collision leaves 2 dead in Japan
MAEBASHI, Gunma Prefecture – A multiple collision involving 67 vehicles happened on the Kan-Etsu Expressway in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, leaving two people dead and 26 injured.
Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the accident occurred near the expressway’s Minakami Interchange in the town of Minakami, Gunma.
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The prefecture’s expressway traffic police unit suspects that vehicles skidded as the road surface was frozen.
Of the two who perished, one was identified as Miyuki Wakita, 77, from Chofu, Tokyo, who was in the back seat of a car driven by a member of her family, the unit said. The other was found in the driver’s seat of a truck on Saturday morning.
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The area around the scene is on a gentle left curve. In the accident, a large truck collided with a midsize truck that had stopped sideways on the expressway.
Following vehicles crashed into them and rear-ended one another in an area about 300 meters long. A fire then started in one of them, burning a total of 20 vehicles. (Jiji Press)
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