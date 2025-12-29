New Year, safer swipes: DOH urges caution in online dating

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Swiping “right” should be a New Year’s resolution for Filipinos engaged in online dating, the Department of Health (DOH) reminded, as risks to personal safety and sexually transmitted infections continue to rise.

The agency cited a 2021 study showing that four in ten Filipinos have used online dating apps, while nearly three in ten have entered relationships with someone they first met through digital platforms.

READ: Online dating: Is genuine love still a thing in the digital world?

Protect personal safety

The DOH warned online dating app users against sharing personal information such as home addresses, contact numbers, and private photos, which can be misused for scams, harassment, or manipulation.

Immediate meetups after initial conversation are also discouraged, with users advised to take time to verify identities and establish trust before meeting in person.

With dating being a two-way exchange, the agency also stressed the importance of asking for consent, respecting boundaries, and ensuring mutual comfort at all stages of interaction.

READ: Evolution of dating: From pen pals, speed dating to pitching!

Practice safe sex

For those engaging in sexual activity, the DOH urged practicing safe sex, including the use of contraceptives and taking proper precautions.

These precautions help prevent sexually transmitted infections such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)—a virus that attacks and weakens the body’s immune system, which may lead to the development of AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome).

READ: It’s easiest to find love online in Central Visayas – study

The virus is mainly spread through unprotected sexual contact, sharing needles, or from mother to child during childbirth or breastfeeding.

There is currently no universal cure for HIV, but Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) effectively manages the virus to prolong the life span of those who contract the virus.

READ: Cebu City HIV cases: 33% involved youth as young as 15 years old

HIV in the Philippines

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Philippines has the fastest-growing number of HIV cases in the Asia-Pacific region as of this year.

Data cited by WHO showed that at least 57 Filipinos are diagnosed with HIV daily, with an estimated 252,800 Filipinos expected to be living with the virus in 2025.

READ: Where to get HIV testing in Cebu, Central Visayas

The health agency reminded the public that free HIV testing is available at DOH-accredited HIV treatment and care facilities nationwide.

“Hindi masamang makipagkilala online basta’t natitiyak na ligtas at protektado ang sarili mula sa panganib sa kalusugan at seguridad,” the DOH said.

(It is not bad to meet people online as long as you make sure you are safe and protected from health and security risks.)

READ: Holiday shopping heightens threat of online scams

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