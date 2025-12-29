Lawyer: Sarah Discaya visited by family in jail a day after Christmas

Contractor Sarah Discaya — File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta | INQUIRER PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The family of government contractor Sarah Discaya visited her in jail a day after Christmas, said one of her lawyers.

Discaya is currently held at the Lapu-Lapu City jail for graft and malversation charges over an alleged ghost project.

“Her quarantine just ended Dec. 26. During her quarantine period, no visitors were allowed except her lawyers. On Dec. 25, she was allowed to receive the e-call dalaw (visit) by her family,” Discaya spokesperson Atty. Cornelio Samaniego said Sunday in a message to the Inquirer.

READ: Sarah Discaya, 8 DPWH engineers placed in Lapu-Lapu City Jail

“On Dec. 26, she was personally visited by her family. She is now entitled to a regular visiting schedule,” he added.

Samaniego further noted that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) allowed Discaya to receive food and personal items.

In a phone interview with the Inquirer earlier on Sunday, the BJMP spokesperson, Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera, said only Discaya’s legal counsel visited her in jail leading up to Christmas.

“No family members visited her. Only her lawyer visited her,” Bustinera said in Filipino.

He could not identify, however, which of her legal counsels visited her.

“She’s in quarantine, so she’s just in the area. We’re still waiting on the report about mixing her with the general population,” he added.

READ: Sarah Discaya, 9 others undergoing mandatory quarantine in Lapu-Lapu jail

The BJMP spokesperson said that only online visits were allowed so far for Discaya and her nine co-accused in the graft and malversation case.

Discaya’s co-accused includes eight Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials as well as Roma Angeline Rimando, president of the Discaya-owned construction firm St. Timothy Corp.

Bustinera added that the bureau was expecting a clearance to mix Discaya with the general population in the coming week.

READ: Sarah Discaya arrives in Cebu for flood control case proceedings

Discaya and the eight DPWH officials surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation, while Rimando surrendered to the Pasig City Police Station amid impending warrants for their arrest earlier this December.

Upon the issuance of the arrest warrants, they were committed and turned over to the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

Asked about the Discaya camp’s petition to keep her under NBI custody, Bustinera said, “We received an order from the Lapu-Lapu City Jail Female Dormitory to file a comment [on the petition].”

“On the BJMP’s part, the Lapu-Lapu City Jail Female Dormitory, they already submitted their comment that the facility is prepared to handle her custody,” he added.

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