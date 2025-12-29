NBA: Pelicans guard Alvarado, Suns center Williams draw bans

Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans gets into a scrum with Mark Williams #15 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of a game at Smoothie King Center on December 27, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. | Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK, United States — New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado was suspended two games and Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Sunday for roles in an on-court fight.

The incident took place with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter of Phoenix’s 123-114 victory at New Orleans on Saturday.

READ: NBA: Jose Alvarado, Mark Williams ejected after fight in Suns’ win

Alvarado committed a defensive foul on Williams as he set a pick. Williams shoved Alvarado in the back and the smaller Pelicans standout grabbed Williams, spun him around and swung punches at him as teammates on both sides tried to break up the fight.

Both players were issued technical fouls and ejected from the game.

READ: NBA: Thunder end 2-game skid with 129-104 win over 76ers

Alvarado will serve his suspension on Monday when the Pelicans play host to the New York Knicks and on Wednesday when New Orleans will visit Chicago.

Williams will serve his suspension on Monday when the Suns visit the Washington Wizards.

The Pelicans are 8-25, last in the Western Conference, while the Suns are 18-13, seventh in the West.

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