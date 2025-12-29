Barili firecracker stalls razed after buyers allegedly lit items on site

Barili Fire Station personnel continue putting out the fire after it razed down nine stalls in Barangay Minolos on Sunday evening, December 28. | Photo courtesy of Seth Nuñez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire razed nine stalls selling firecrackers in Barangay Minolos, Barili, Cebu, on Sunday evening, December 28.

According to the Barili Fire Station, the owner of the last stall told them that two men bought firecrackers and lit them on the spot.

The sparks allegedly struck nearby stocks. This triggered a chain of explosions, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

READ: Barili fire destroys 5 fruit stalls outside town’s public market

No casualties in Barili fire

Firefighters received the alarm at 9:33 p.m. and raised the first alarm five minutes later. The blaze was placed under control by 9:48 p.m. and fully extinguished at 9:59 p.m.

The stalls faced the road. Nine on one side were totally burned, while six on the other side were not affected.

Authorities in Barili reported no injuries or fatalities from the fire. Initial estimates placed damage to the stall structures at around ₱27,000.

In the meantime, the cost of the firecrackers and pyrotechnics destroyed is still being assessed.

Cause still under investigation

Following the incident, the Barili Fire Station has summoned the stall vendors for coordination. They are working closely with the Barili Municipal Police Station to verify the account of the stall owner.

READ: Barili fire: 21 fruit stalls razed, P35,000 in properties lost

Barili police personnel remain on site to assist fire investigators, help identify the two men allegedly involved in igniting the firecrackers, and determine the sequence of events that led to the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities still need to validate witness accounts and compute the total value of firecrackers and pyrotechnics destroyed in the incident.

READ: Blast on Christmas Day kills two in Dagupan City

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