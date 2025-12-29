Cebu sets up safer sanctuaries for rescued, impounded animals

Executive Order No. 59 creates the Provincial Animal Welfare Council (PAWC) to help preserve animal welfare in Cebu. | CDN File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu’s rescued and impounded animals will now be provided a safer shelter through the animal sanctuaries established by the provincial government under Executive Order (EO) No. 59, which institutionalizes comprehensive animal welfare programs in the province.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed the order on October 8, 2025, creating the Provincial Animal Welfare Council (PAWC) to ensure that local government-run animal impounding facilities adhere to humane standards of care and rehabilitation.

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EO 59 mandates the Provincial Veterinary Office and PAWC to carry out regular inspections on the pounds and require quarterly reports from local government units.

This came after complaints of overcrowded dog pounds, and the spread of diseases among animals persisted throughout the province.

“The Province recognizes the urgent need to institutionalize measures for animal welfare, regulate and monitor LGU dog pounds, strengthen rabies vaccination and dog population control programs, establish sanctuaries for animals, provide necessary logistical support, and promote the conservation of marine life resources,” the order read.

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Animal Welfare Council

Under the order, the PAWC serves as the main policy-making, coordinating, and monitoring body for animal welfare, rabies control, and marine life protection efforts in Cebu.

The council is chaired by the Governor and vice-chaired by the Provincial Veterinarian.

Members include the chairperson of the Provincial Board’s Committee on Agriculture, and representatives from city and municipal agriculture and veterinary offices, animal welfare and rescue organizations, and a veterinary college.

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The PAWC is further authorized to help rescue, rehabilitate, and facilitate the adoption of abused, abandoned, or stray animals in partnership with accredited organizations.

EO 59 also emphasizes public education on animal welfare through ongoing campaigns on responsible pet ownership, animal welfare laws, rabies prevention, and marine conservation through seminars, media, and community outreach

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Population control

Moreover, the order reinforces rabies prevention and dog population control through annual vaccination campaigns and a continuous spay-and-neuter program.

The provincial government will fund veterinary medicines, feeds, vaccines, and logistics to support these initiatives. Resources will also support animal rescue operations and marine mammal rehabilitation efforts.

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Marine Conservation

The order also covers the protection of Cebu’s marine life, with the PAWC working with relevant agencies to strengthen conservation of thresher sharks, marine mammals, and other vulnerable aquatic species.

Partners include the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB), Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR), and the Philippine Coast Guard.

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