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Diesel and kerosene prices up 60 centavos/liter on Dec. 30

By: Joann Villanueva - Philippine News Agency December 29,2025 - 12:45 PM
HIKE. An attendant services a customer at a fuel station along Visayas Ave. in Quezon City in this photo taken on March 7, 2023. On Monday (Dec. 29, 2025), oil firms announced a PHP0.60 per liter increase in diesel prices for Tuesday (Dec. 30). (PNA file photo by Ben Briones)

MANILA – Oil firms will implement a 0.60 or 60 centavos per liter increase for diesel and kerosene products on the last Tuesday of 2025, a reversal from the P1.30 per liter reduction last week.

In separate advisories on Monday, Seaoil and Jetti Petroleum said the price hike would be implemented at 6 a.m. on Dec. 30.

READ: Fuel prices expected to go up next week

Seaoil said it would also increase its kerosene price by 60 centavos per liter at the same time.

There will be no changes for gasoline prices.

The price uptick was earlier traced to the impact of geopolitical developments, particularly between Russia and Ukraine, and tougher United States sanctions on Venezuela. (PNA)

READ: Dec. inflation pegged at 1.2-2%

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TAGS: 60 centavos per liter, diesel, kerosene
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