Cardinal David: Two kinds of Filipino families shape the nation’s future

His Eminence, Pablo Virgilio S. Cardinal David, D.D., Bishop of Kalookan. | Photo from CBCP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David on Monday, December 29, offered a pointed reflection on what it means for Filipinos to be “family-oriented,” drawing a sharp contrast between families that nurture life and those that “slowly destroy it.”

In a social media post, Cardinal David, Bishop of Kalookan, said Filipinos are rightly known for their strong sense of family.

He also said that family life can be lived in “two very different ways.” Each of them carries moral, social, and national consequences.

The cardinal’s reflection echoed themes from his homily for the Feast of the Holy Family and the closing of the Jubilee of Hope, where he drew a contrast between Herod’s household and the family of Joseph, Mary, and Jesus as presented in the Gospel.

Herod’s household and families built on fear

Cardinal David described Herod’s family as a powerful dynasty consumed by fear and obsessed with control. The cardinal noted that history recounts how Herod turned violently against even his own relatives once suspicion took hold.

Such families, according to the cardinal, cling to power so tightly that they eventually destroy themselves. This pattern mirrors families that turn politics into business, power into entitlement, and public office into private property.

Political dynasties, he added, are also families that protect their turf. They keep authority within the clan. However, these family dynasties often collapse from within as fear and insecurity pit relatives against each other.

“That kind of family is not life-giving,” David said, describing it as self-destructive. He warned that when such a family dynasty dominates a nation, it slowly destroys the nation as well.

READ: Ten types of Filipino families. Which one best describes your tribe?

Joseph’s family and choosing life over power

In contrast, Cardinal David pointed to the family of Joseph as a fragile and displaced household forced to flee, migrate, and live far from centers of power.

With no palace, army, or ambition to build a kingdom, Joseph’s family chose instead to protect life and remain faithful to the task entrusted to them.

David noted that Joseph deliberately avoided returning to Bethlehem, the city of kings. Instead, Joseph chose the obscurity of Nazareth — far from dangerous politics and power struggles.

This, he said, showed a vocation not to rebuild a throne but to help God build a family rather than an empire.

READ: Pulse Asia: 54% of Filipinos support political dynasty ban

He said God’s saving plan unfolded not in palaces or royal courts, but in ordinary homes, where fidelity, care, and quiet perseverance shape a new humanity rooted in Christ.

From this, Cardinal David turned to what he described as another kind of Filipino family — quiet families that do not make headlines but endure calamities such as floods, fires, and earthquakes, as well as economic hardship, migration, separation, war, and political uncertainty.

These families pray together, stay together, and journey together, choosing compassion over resentment and forgiveness over revenge.

They widen their tents by welcoming relatives, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. These quiet families embody generosity rather than fear.

Drawing on biblical imagery, Cardinal David referred to them as families of Bethlehem that become families in Egypt, and families of Egypt that grow roots again in Nazareth.

“They do not make headlines,” he said, “but they carry the future.”

Cardinal David: ‘Home is where hope begins’

David said this is how a nation survives — when families, not dynasties, become its backbone.

As the Jubilee of Hope closes, the Church sends people not to grand strategies or political blueprints, but back to their homes.

“Hope begins there,” David said, stressing that the future is shaped when families choose the way of Joseph rather than the way of Herod — protecting life instead of power, and raising children not to inherit privilege, but compassion.

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