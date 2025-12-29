Ways to reduce pet anxiety during fireworks, according to a veterinarian

Pet owners are reminded to help keep animals stress-free during loud celebrations. | REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As the New Year draws near, veterinarians urge pet owners to help keep their pets calm amid the loud celebrations, particularly the explosions of fireworks that cause trauma and anxiety in animals.

Dr. Alice Utlang, the recently retired head of Cebu City’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), shared tips to help reduce pet anxiety caused by firecrackers and noises.

READ: Public told: Celebrate firecracker-free New Year to protect pets, health

Physical activity and massage

She recommended giving dogs physical activity, such as walking, running, or playing, three to four hours before fireworks begin.

“Do anything you can to help your dog release energy now so she’ll be tired out, and hopefully less stressed later,” Utlang shared on social media.

She added that feeding pets a big meal an hour or two before fireworks can also help, as a full stomach makes them feel more relaxed and comfortable.

A gentle massage of the head, neck, spine, and legs can further soothe pets and help them feel secure in their surroundings.

READ: Cebu sets up safer sanctuaries for rescued, impounded animals

Safe spots to ease pet anxiety

Utlang said keeping dogs indoors is essential, with access to familiar “safe” spots such as under tables, beds, or kennels, allowing them to retreat and feel protected from the noises.

Owners may also consider bringing their pets to a friend or relative’s house to minimize exposure to stressful sounds, especially when living in an area near loud fireworks.

She then stressed the importance of spending “quality quiet time” after the fireworks, as animals may remain anxious and can benefit from their owner’s comfort and reassurance.

“Your dog will still feel stress and needs to know from you that everything is fine,” Utlang said.

READ: Animal welfare program gets P10M inaugural funding for 2026

‘Celebrate without fireworks’

Animal welfare and environmental groups have previously urged the public to celebrate the New Year without firecrackers to avoid endangering animals, humans, and the environment.

The EcoWaste Coalition and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) recently called for a “paputok-free” celebration. They emphasized how firecracker-related injuries, air pollution, and toxic waste worsen during the holiday season.

The groups suggested using safer options like tin tambourines, recycled shakers, and homemade maracas instead of the usual pyrotechnics to ensure safety.

READ: How DVMF revolutionized animal care in Cebu City

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