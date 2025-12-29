Missing bride-to-be faced financial distress, maid-of-honor confirms

Missing bride-to-be Sherra de Juan was last seen at Petron – Atherton in North Fairview on December 10, 2025. The photos are from a Facebook post by her fiance, Mark Arjay Reyes

MANILA, Philippines — Missing bride-to-be Sherra de Juan faced financial distress over her father’s medical treatment, an earlier finding now confirmed by her maid-of-honor.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Monday revealed in a press briefing in Camp Crame that de Juan’s maid-of-honor Jackielou Ibañes confirmed the financial distress in her sworn statement filed last Dec. 23.

QCPD Director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio stated, “Habang nagpapagamot daw yung tatay niya ay nasagad na ang HMO [health maintenance organization] card na ginagamit […] Na-stress na daw siya at kulang ng support mula sa pamilya niya,”

(“While her father was being treated, their HMO card reached its limit […] She was stressed and felt that support from her family was not enough.”)

“Nabanggit din niya na mahirap palang ikasal na maraming iniisip,” she added.

(“She also mentioned how it was hard to be married while thinking of a lot.”)

Ibañes added that Sherra de Juan had previously suddenly left home 10 years ago — prior to her relationship with her fiance Mark Arjay Reyes — and only returned home after supposedly wandering around for hours.

Ibañes’ statement aligns with the QCPD’s earlier findings from the digital forensic examination of de Juan’s laptop, in which it was found that her search history contained “medications that could cause death, the effects of overdosing on certain drugs and similar content.”

READ: Missing bride-to-be’s search history reveals distress — police

“The wedding coordinator [also] executed a sworn statement [last Dec. 21] regarding the wedding arrangements, financial difficulties and Sherra’s GCash usage, including an undisclosed registered number,” Silvio also noted.

“Mr. Reyes executed a supplemental sworn statement [on Dec. 18] detailing their nearly 10-year relationship and confirmed Sherra’s absence from work on Dec. 4 due to stomach pain,” he added.

The Inquirer sought comment from Reyes, but he has yet to respond.

Last Saturday, Reyes shared a post from de Juan’s brother, disputing claims that she was facing financial distress.

The QCPD director further noted that police reached out to ride-hailing companies Grab and Angkas for clues on whether de Juan had booked their services when she went missing, but both services said they had no record of her.

Silvio added that police sought information from both the Bureau of Immigration as well as ferry company Montenegro Shipping Lines, the latter particularly to determine whether de Juan had sought travel to her provincial address in Romblon.

Silvio also said they sought security footage from the operator of the bus de Juan supposedly boarded before going missing, but the bus’ security camera did not have a memory card.

He added that the police will communicate with the Land Transportation Office to remind bus companies to provide memory cards for their security cameras to help with investigations and emergencies.

The QCPD chief further noted that reported sightings of de Juan in Taytay and Cubao were verified by police but turned out to be negative.

Police also visited the Negros Oriental home of some of de Juan’s relatives but, according to the QCPD, they were “surprised to know she was missing.” Meanwhile, a citywide and a region-wide alert for de Juan has been raised, while a nationwide alert to locate her is still pending.

READ: ‘Two-in-one blessing’: Cebuano couple welcomes baby boy on wedding day

De Juan was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 near the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Atherton Street in North Fairview in Quezon City.

She was set to be married to Reyes on Dec. 14.

Reyes has since appealed to the public online for help to locate his missing bride, offering a P150,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Those with information on the de Juan’s whereabouts are urged to contact the following numbers: 0967-1270-266, 0917-8368-166, or 0912-3353-694. /gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP