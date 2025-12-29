335 forbidden firecrackers seized across Central Visayas —PRO-7

Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) Regional Director Police Brigadier Gen. Redrico Maranan inspected authorized firecracker and pyrotechnics retail zones in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, December 23. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has seized hundreds of prohibited firecrackers across the region as part of its holiday safety operations.

Authorities reiterated their warnings against the use of banned pyrotechnics ahead of the new year.

Police units across the region confiscated a total of 335 prohibited firecrackers valued at an estimated ₱9,250 starting December 16, PRO-7 said in a statement.

READ: Firecrackers hurt 91, blow fingers off 2 minors, says DOH

Disposal in January

The confiscated items, authorities added, will be destroyed on Jan. 31, 2026, in line with standard safety and disposal procedures.

According to police, they classified the seized firecrackers as prohibited due to their high risk of causing serious injuries, fires, and property damage.

The confiscated items include watusi, piccolo, poppop, five star (big), pla-pla, lolo thunder, atomic bomb, giant bawang, boga, and other similar high-risk pyrotechnics.

READ: Two minors hurt by firecrackers in Cebu City on Christmas

Holiday enforcement

Meanwhile, PRO-7 said they carried out the confiscations through sustained inspections, checkpoints, and close monitoring of firecracker selling areasb during the holiday season when fires typically break out.

Police Brigadier Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, PRO-7 director, said enforcement of existing firecracker regulations will continue. The police aim to minimize injuries and fires during the Christmas and new year celebrations.

READ: ‘Iwas PapuToxic’: Groups renew call for firecracker-free New Year

He also urged the public to observe safety rules and promptly report the sale or use of forbidden firecrackers.

“We are calling on our communities to obey the rules and refrain from using prohibited firecrackers. Your cooperation is crucial to ensure the safety of our children, families, and the entire community. Let us all work together to prevent avoidable accidents and injuries,” Maranan said.

PRO-7 added that enforcement operations will remain in effect for the rest of the holiday period. WIth heightened vigilance, police aim to help ensure a safer new year celebration across Central Visayas.

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