Political dynasty ban backed by 54% of Filipinos, says Pulse Asia

House of Representatives plenary | INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Pulse Asia Research reported Monday that 54 percent of Filipino adults support the immediate passage of a law banning political dynasties in the Philippines.

Conducted from December 12 to 15, the survey showed that nationwide, 21 percent of respondents “very much agree” and 33 percent “somewhat agree” with the statement, “Congress should immediately pass a law banning political dynasties.”

Twenty-seven percent, meanwhile, are undecided while 13 percent “somewhat disagree,” and only five percent “very much disagree.”

READ: Anti-dynasty bills differ in degree of kinship

Pulse Asia also broke down the results by major regions.

Overwhelming support in Luzon, Visayas

In Metro Manila, 69 percent of adults agree, 20 percent are undecided, and 11 percent disagree.

Fifty-nine percent of adults in the rest of Luzon agree, 26 percent are undecided, and 15 percent disagree.

Similarly, 59 percent of adults in the Visayas agree, 23 percent are undecided, and 18 percent disagree.

Undecided Mindanao

Notably, Mindanao did not reach the majority threshold in any response: 38 percent of adults are undecided, 34 percent agree, and 27 percent disagree.

READ: Dy’s anti-dynasty bills differ referred to House panel

Pulse Asia also reported responses by socioeconomic classes C, D, and E.

Lower middle class backs ban

Middle-class adults (class C) and lower-class adults (class E) did not reach the majority threshold in any response.

Among middle-class adults, 43 percent agree, 37 percent are undecided, and 20 percent disagree.

For lower-class adults, 47 percent agree, 34 percent are undecided, and 19 percent disagree.

In contrast, 57 percent of lower-middle-class adults (class D) agree that an anti-political dynasty bill must be passed, while 25 percent are undecided and 18 percent disagree.

READ: Cardinal David: Two kinds of Filipino families shape the nation’s future

13 anti-dynasty bills

The survey referenced the anti-political dynasty bill initially pushed by progressive groups, citing that such dynasties can foster corruption by monopolizing power in government.

In recent weeks, lawmakers from both the minority and majority in the 20th Congress have filed various versions of the anti-dynasty bill, which is also mandated by the 1987 Constitution.

As of December 15, 2025, 13 House bills defining and restricting political dynasties have been filed.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP