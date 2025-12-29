PNP warns public about posting holiday travel plans

Passengers flock to a seaport in Cebu City waiting for their turn to board the boats to take them back home. Photo by Cebu Port Authority [FILE PHOTO]

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) warned the public about posting their holiday travel plans on social media, as this informs criminals of their absence from their homes and gives them a chance to strike.

“Posting of [holiday travel] plans be taken advantage of and could serve as an opportunity for them,” acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

While the PNP is exhausting all measures to protect every Filipino, Nartatez said the institution needs the people’s cooperation to maximize its peace and order strategies.

READ: Christmas rush at its peak; over 1M travelers flock to PITX in last 5 days

He also said the PNP is working with the local government units, particularly at the barangay level, to protect communities from preventable crimes.

Nartatez assured the public that police personnel nationwide will maintain heightened alertness and conduct anti-crime operations to ensure a peaceful and safe holiday season.

READ: Cebu traffic during the holiday season: Practical ways to get around the city

Malacañang suspended work in all government offices on Dec. 29 and on Jan. 2, 2026. Meanwhile, Dec. 30 (Rizal Day) and 31 (New Year’s Eve) and Jan. 1, 2026 (New Year’s Day) are all non-working holidays.

The PNP earlier announced that over 100,000 officers will be deployed nationwide for the holiday season, a substantial increase from last year’s 60,000 personnel. (PNA)

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