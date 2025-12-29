Cops ‘on the way to fetch’ missing bride-to-be in Ilocos Region — QCPD

Missing bride Sherra de Juan was last seen at Petron Atherton in North Fairview on December 10, 2025. The photos are from a Facebook post by her fiancé, Mark Arjay Reyes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) confirmed on Monday afternoon, December 29, that cops are now “on their way to fetch” missing bride-to-be Sherra de Juan, who had gone missing since December 10.

De Juan was supposed to marry her, fiancé Mark Arjay Reyes, on December 14, but went missing four days prior.

READ: Missing bride-to-be faced financial distress, maid-of-honor confirms

She was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 near the corner of Commonwealth Avenue and Atherton Street in North Fairview, Quezon City.

“The personnel of QCPD PS 5 (Police Station 5 or Fairview), together with Sherra’s family, are on their way to safely and properly fetch her from her location,” the QCPD said in a social media post.

READ: Missing bride-to-be facing financial woes, pal confirms

“More or less, it is a three-hour trip. She is expected to arrive here in Manila around 5 p.m. this afternoon,” it added.

However, when asked to name de Juan’s location, the QCPD Public Information Office said in a text message to the Inquirer that PS 5 personnel were on the way to a location in the Ilocos Region but could not specify which town or barangay until they fetch de Juan.

Since his fiancé’s disappearance, Reyes has appealed to the public online for help to locate de Juan, offering a P150,000 reward for information. /mcm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP