Drug bust in Bogo City yields over ₱7.5 million in shabu

Collaboration among various government agencies led to the arrest of the suspect who allegedly sold shabu in Bogo City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities seized more than a kilo of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Don Pedro, Bogo City, on Sunday, December 28.

They identified the suspect as Edcel Rafols Flores, alias “Ed,” a 34-year-old swertres collector and resident of the place.

Meanwhile, his cohort, Stevenson Hatamosa, escaped.

READ: Cebu buy-busts: 5 nabbed, P2.16-M shabu seized on Christmas Day

During the operation, authorities confiscated 1,117 grams of alleged illegal drugs worth ₱7,595,000.

Beforehand, the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 7 received information regarding Flores’ illegal activity. This prompted them to place him under monitoring.

Cohort fled

After receiving enough information, they immediately conducted the operation in coordination with the Central Visayas Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Regional Intelligence Unit, Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group, and Bogo City Police Station, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

However, his cohort escaped after he suspected that they were transacting with police.

READ: Naga City buy-bust nets 26-year-old man with P27K shabu

Currently, police detained Flores at the police station custodial facility while they submitted the pieces of evidence they recovered to the PDEA Regional Forensic Office in Central Visayas for chemical analysis.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

READ: Gov’t shifts to ‘full spectrum solution’ to drug problem

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