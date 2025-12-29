NTF-Elcac defends ‘Talaingod 13’ conviction vs leftist criticisms

Human rights activists are concerned over a recent Court of Appeals ruling that affirmed the conviction of progressive politicians Satur Ocampo and France Castro, along with 11 Lumad educators, collectively known as the “Talaingod 13.” —PHOTO FROM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FB PAGE

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bayan Muna party-list representative Eufemia Cullamat criticized the alleged “criminalization” of the Talaingod 13 — an attack which The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) “categorically rejects and denounces.”

In a news release on Monday, the NTF-Elcac defended Indigenous Peoples (IP) leaders in Talaingod, Davao del Norte, amid criticisms in connection with the Court of Appeals (CA) ruling upholding the conviction of the so-called “Talaingod 13,” which is composed of former progressive lawmakers France Castro and Satur Ocampo, and 11 other activists.

According to NTF-Elcac Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., “Cullamat has no moral ascendancy to lecture or malign indigenous communities who have consciously chosen peace, self-governance and the rule of law over criminal armed conflict.”

READ: ‘Dangerous precedent’: Activists alarmed over CA ruling on Talaingod 13

“For years, she has claimed the mantle of IP advocacy, yet this posture collapses when measured against hard and painful realities.”

In a ruling dated Nov. 27, 2025 and released on Dec. 17, the CA affirmed a July 2024 decision of a Tagum City Regional Court that found merit in allegations that the Talaingod 13 exploited IP students.

Cullamat maintained that the Talaingod 13 “are not perpetrators of child abuse” but “Lumad volunteer teachers and community advocates who shielded Indigenous children from harm during forced evacuations, military operations, and school closures.”

The former lawmaker also linked Bae Pilar Libayao, an IP Mandatory Representative who hailed the CA ruling, to a political dynasty long complicit in logging operations and militarization.

READ: NTF-Elcac rejects Church criticism: P8B for villages not as ‘reward’

Torres said Cullamat is in no position to attack indigenous leaders who rejected violence and exploitation, noting her family’s “direct involvement” in the armed communist movement.

He specifically mentioned her 22-year-old daughter, Jevilyn Cullamat, who was identified as an active New People’s Army combatant and was killed in an encounter with government forces in November 2020.

The NTF-Elcac official said the Ata-Manobo leaders of Talaingod, acting through their duly constituted Indigenous Political Structure, have spoken with clarity and courage against communist rebels.

“They have rejected outsiders who exploited their children, militarized their communities and dragged them into ideological wars not of their choosing. This assertion of independent indigenous agency is now being unfairly undermined by those who refuse to accept that Talaingod has moved on,” Torres said.

He added that attacking Libayao and the Talaingod IP community was an attempt to silence indigenous leaders who refused to be used and who stood by their people, children and the law. (PNA)

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