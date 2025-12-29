Liloan man arrested for firing .45 cal during altercation with police

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old man remains detained at the municipal police station after allegedly firing a handgun during an altercation in Sitio Curva, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu.

As of Monday, December 29, the suspect is under police custody, while investigators prepare charges against the suspect for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Handgun fired during altercation

According to the Liloan Municipal Police Station, the altercation occurred at around 1:25 p.m. while officers were responding to a child-related dispute involving the suspect’s daughter and the daughter of one of the arresting officers.

Police said one of the officers was speaking with the suspect’s mother regarding the conflict when the suspect overheard the conversation, approached the officer, and allegedly struck him on the jaw, triggering a physical altercation.

Authorities said the suspect then went to his residence to get a firearm. When he returned to the scene, he discharged one shot while pointing the gun toward the ground.

Responding officers immediately wrestled with the suspect in an attempt to disarm him. During the struggle, police said the suspect’s father intervened. He managed to seize the firearm and fled from the scene.

The officers pursued the suspect’s father and were able to recover the firearm shortly after, preventing further escalation.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

READ: 17-year-old boy with gun rescued in Liloan town

Firearm seized

Police recovered from the suspect a homemade .45-caliber pistol with a magazine containing six live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect also failed to present any valid license or documentation authorizing him to possess the firearm.

Police said the suspect remains in custody as the case builds up and the filing of appropriate charges is underway.

READ: NCRPO: 3 indiscriminate firing cases logged in NCR, including cop

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP