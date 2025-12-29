Congress ratifies ₱6.793-trillion national budget for 2026

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MANILA, Philippines — Congress approved and ratified on Monday the 2026 General Appropriations Bill, which contains the proposed ₱6.793-trillion national budget for the year.

The measure now only needs President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature to become law.

The measure will be sent to the Palace for the president’s signature following ratification by the Senate and Lower House.

READ: 2026 national budget: Senate, Lower House sign bicameral report

Budget priorities

Senate finance panel chair Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, in his speech prior to ratification, emphasized that next year’s funding prioritizes education, health, and agriculture.

READ: ‘People-centered’: Bicam report on 2026 national budget signed

Earlier, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said Marcos would not be able to sign the P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026 by the end of December.

The President, he said, would instead do so in early January.

Recto, however, did not elaborate on the exact timeline for signing the budget bill.

READ: Leviste flags unexplained P10.5-B hike in Congress budget

But he said it might happen “in the first week of January,” meaning any time from January 1 to 7.

READ: Tito Sotto: Nation’s budget may be enacted in January 2026

Senate President Vicente Sotto III had said that whether the president can sign the budget bill on December 30 or 31 remains uncertain.

“If they have started reviewing it from now up to that time, there is a possibility but I doubt it. I doubt it,” Sotto said when asked about it in an interview in the Senate on Monday.

“Perhaps sometime in the first week of January would be ideal, once they’ve already reviewed it,” he added.

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