Cebu City to prioritize bridge repairs in mountain barangays in 2026

The Talamban-Bacayan Bridge was one of the several structures damaged by Typhoon Tino. | Cebu City PIO/FB Page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Among the infrastructure projects lined up by the Cebu City government for 2026, Mayor Nestor Archival assured that completing major bridge repairs in mountain barangays would remain a top priority.

These include bridges in the barangays of Pulangbato, Lusaran, Bacayan, Binaliw, and Buot, which were initially set to be rehabilitated within the year.

Why these were not completed

Archival said that despite efforts to finish, the city government was unable to complete the repairs due to the consecutive calamities that struck the province.

“Wa mahuman by December because of the earthquake and the typhoon. Naapektuhan ang ilang base [of the bridge] because nangaanod man, so balik nasad sa uno,” he shared during a press conference on December 22.

(It was not finished by December because of the earthquake and the typhoon. The bridge’s base was washed away, so the work had to start over.)

The city government also faced budget constraints due to several other ongoing projects, including the drainage in Brgy. Tisa needed for flood control, which had remain unfinished to this day.

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Temporary bridges constructed

To allow continued access for residents of upland areas, temporary structures were built in Brgy. Binaliw and Brgy. Bacayan for the time being.

“All the bridges na gihangyo nato [from the DPWH] kay natabukan na. The first one is in Binaliw, an area that is very important because mao ni agianan sa mga tao sa bukid ug tubig. Nahuman na, pero it’s temporary,” the mayor said.

(All the bridges that we requested from the DPWH, people can cross it already. The first one is in Binaliw, an area that is very important because it serves as the passage for people from the upland areas and for water. It has been completed, but it is only temporary.)

Meanwhile, Archival shared that they planned to complete the bridge in Brgy. Pulangbato by February 2026.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

Request for funding

The mayor earlier requested help from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the construction of temporary bridges in Barangays Binaliw 2, Buot, and Lusaran following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

In a letter addressed to DPWH Region 7 Director Danilo Villa on November 6, 2025, Archival explained how severe structural damage to the bridges had made them impassable for vehicles and pedestrians.

“The subject bridges serve as critical access points connecting residents to essential services, including emergency response, relief distribution, and transport of goods and supplies,” part of the letter read.

Archival assured that the city government, through the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Department of Engineering and Public Works, would provide additional logistical and manpower support if it would be necessary.

READ: DPWH implements over 40 flood projects in Leyte 4th district in 3 years

Budget acquired

According to Archival, the city government has since acquired the calamity funds from the DPWH intended to construct four permanent bridges in Barangays Binaliw, Buot, Lusaran, and Bacayan.

The requested budget for the damaged structures, which came from the Quick Response Fund (QRF) of the National Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRM), reached a total of ₱197,539,145.

“Recovery may take time, but rest assured that the City Government stands with you every step of the way,” Archival previously wrote in a social media post.

READ: ICI, DPWH validating P50-B flood control projects in Cebu

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