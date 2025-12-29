Kin of Bondi victims seek national probe into ‘rise of antisemitism’

Mourners left floral tributes at the promenade of Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 17, 2025, in honour of victims of the shooting that took place there on December 14. | AFP photo

SYDNEY — Australia’s prime minister has been asked to launch a royal commission — an independent public inquiry — into the “rapid rise of antisemitism” by families of Bondi Beach shooting victims. They warned that more lives could be lost without action.

In what authorities have said was an antisemitic terrorist attack, father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram stand accused of targeting a Hanukkah event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on December 14. The attack calimed the lives of 15 people and injured dozens.

In a letter issued Monday, 17 families called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to “immediately establish a Commonwealth Royal Commission into the rapid rise of antisemitism in Australia.” They also demanded that the government examine the “law enforcement, intelligence, and policy failures that led to the Bondi Beach massacre”.

READ: Australia stops in silence for Bondi Beach shooting victims

Answers, solutions sought

“We demand answers and solutions,” the families wrote.

“We need to know why clear warning signs were ignored, how antisemitic hatred and Islamic extremism were allowed to dangerously grow unchecked, and what changes must be made to protect all Australians going forward.”

PM cool to federal inquiry

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has so far resisted calls for a federal inquiry. He cited a need for urgent action rather than “division and delay”.

He said last week that a New South Wales-led royal commission — where the shooting occurred — would suffice and promised full support.

The federal government has flagged a suite of reforms to gun ownership and hate speech laws, as well as a review of police and intelligence services.

READ: Bondi shooters conducted ‘tactical’ training in Australian countryside

‘Not nearly enough’

But the families of those killed on Bondi said this is “not nearly enough”.

“We have lost parents, spouses, children, and grandparents. Our loved ones were celebrating Chanukah at Bondi Beach, a festival of light and joy, in an iconic public space that should have been safe,” the letter said.

READ: Alleged Bondi killer charged with terrorism, 15 murder counts

“You owe us answers. You owe us accountability. And you owe Australians the truth.”

‘National crisis’

The families said the rise of antisemitism was a “national crisis”, adding the “threat was not going away”.

“We need strong action now. We need leadership now. You cannot bring back our loved ones. But with a well-led Commonwealth Royal Commission and strong action, you may be able to save many more.”

READ: Police tracing people who came in contact with Bondi shooters in Davao

Police during the Bondi attack shot and killed one of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50. An Indian national, he entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

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