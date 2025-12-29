Plotting to kill Marcos is ‘greater ground’ for disbarment — Castro

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro. Photo from Atty. Claire Castro Facebook page.

MANILA, Philippines — Palace Press Officer Claire Castro shared her thoughts on possible disbarment following her “Chucky” remark at Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a Viber message sent to reporters on Monday, the Palace officer took a jab at Duterte after likening the vice president’s face to the iconic killer doll “Chucky.”

READ: Palace exec hits back at Sara Duterte over recent remark

“There is greater ground for disbarment against a lawyer who has talked to an assassin to take the lives of the president, the first lady, and the speaker of the House. There is greater ground for disbarment against a lawyer who admits to killing, stealing from the public coffers, and paying someone to kill,” Castro in Filipino.

Last year, Duterte claimed she had contacted an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and then–House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

READ: VP Sara’s remark vs Bongbong Marcos is ‘active threat’ – Palace

In 2024 also, the then-Duterte-led Department of Education (DepEd) faced scrutiny over its use of certifications from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to justify the P15 million confidential fund spent on payments to informants in 2023.

Then-DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa confirmed at a House of Representatives hearing that he had asked then-DepEd Undersecretary and retired Major General Nolasco Mempin to request certifications from military units to support the multimillion-peso spending.

In her message, Castro also said in Filipino, “Freedom of expression is the right often defended, but not the issue of corruption — such as the use of AFP certificates intended for a youth summit to cover up the P15-million confidential funds, even though the money was not actually spent there. Atty. Michael Poa knows this too well.”

During a livestream on her personal YouTube channel on December 25, Castro noted the alleged sudden change in Duterte’s facial expression upon hearing Marcos’ name after being, asked to give a Christmas message for her former Uniteam running mate.

Castro said the change in Duterte’s expression reminded her of a certain character, after which she showed Google images of Chucky. /mcm

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