Motorized banca capsizes off Gilutongan Island; all 18 onboard rescued

All 18 passengers aboard a motorized banca that capsized off the waters of Gilutongan Island in Cordova, Cebu, on Sunday afternoon, December 28, were rescued. | Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All 18 passengers aboard a motorized banca that capsized off the waters near Gilutongan Island in Cordova, Cebu, on Sunday afternoon, December 28, were rescued in a coordinated operation involving the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), a passenger vessel, and local responders.

Rescue efforts first commenced triggered at around 1:20 p.m. when personnel from the PCG Station Cordova, manning the passenger assistance center desk at the Cordova RoRo Port, received information from survivors of the incident.

A search-and-rescue team was immediately dispatched, deploying a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) along with a hired motorized banca.

Shortly after, at about 1:40 p.m., additional assistance came when PCG personnel aboard the passenger vessel MV Ocean Jet 10 reported the incident while en route from Getafe, Bohol, to Cebu.

The vessel’s master and crew carried out rescue operations. They were able to retrieve 14 passengers, who were later brought safely to Pier 1 in Cebu City.

By 2:11 p.m., the coast guard rescue team from Cordova reached the site and confirmed the recovery of the remaining two individuals — the banca’s operator and his son — who were rescued using a rented motorized banca.

No serious injuries were reported among any of the passengers.

READ: Sea mishap in Cebu: 9 rescued after they defied PCG no-sail policy

Motorized banca capsizes

Initial investigation identified the motorized banca as “Jhon David.” The vessel had departed from Getafe, Bohol, bound for Cebu City, carrying 18 persons, when it became unstable near the waters off Gilutongan Island and capsized.

The banca later drifted toward waters off Cuaming Island, Bohol.

Towing operations were completed at around 4:20 p.m., with the capsized banca secured near the Cordova Reef.

Coast guard personnel subsequently returned to their respective stations.

Authorities said an initial assessment and investigation were conducted upon the passengers’ arrival in Cebu, as the coast guard continues to look into the circumstances surrounding the capsizing while reiterating reminders on maritime safety during peak travel periods.

READ: 22 passengers, crew rescued from distressed boat off Samar

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